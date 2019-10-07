Global Wide Body Aircraft MRO Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled “Global Wide Body Aircraft MRO Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wide Body Aircraft MRO Market

This report focuses on the global Wide Body Aircraft MRO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The study objectives are to present the Wide Body Aircraft MRO development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

GE Aviation (U.S.)

Honeywell Aerospace (U.S.)

Lufthansa Technik (Germany)

Pratt & Whitney (U.S.)

Rolls-Royce (U.S.)

Abu Dhabi Aircraft Technologies (UAE)

Air France Industries Klm Engineering And Maintenance (France)

MTU Aero Engines (German)

Singapore Technologies Aerospace (Singapore)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Airframes and Modification

Components

Engines

Line Maintenance

Market segment by Application, split into

Military

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

