Registration closing soon for SMi’s Air Missile Defence Technology conference and exhibition 2019

SMi reports: Two weeks to go until SMi’s Air Missile Defence Technology 2019, taking place in Prague on the 22nd-23rd October

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, October 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group’s 4th annual Air Missile Defence Technology conference will take place on the 22nd and 23rd October 2019, in Prague, Czech Republic.Those who attend will meet leading figures at the forefront of air defence in the Central and Eastern European region, as allied forces across the globe come together and discuss developing and improving technology behind air defence programmes to ensure they are well prepared for future mission requirements.Senior representatives from the Central and Eastern European region presenting include:Colonel Jan Sedliacik, Commander 25th Air Defence Missile Regiment, Czech Armed Forces who will present Peer Threat Analysis and Czech Capability Developments;Lieutenant Colonel Jan Farlik Ph.D, Designated Chief of Department of Air Defence Systems, University of Defence Brno, Czech Republic who will present: Protecting Soldiers and Equipment from the Threat of Low-Profile Attacks;Colonel Ferenc Könczöl, DCOM SAM WING 12 ‘Arrabona’, Hungarian Army who will present: Comprehensively Enhancing Medium Range Missile Defence Technology; andMajor Ovidijus Pilitauskas, Chief of Staff of Air Defence Battalion, Lithuanian Air Force who will present: Lithuanian Integrated Surface based Air defence system — First steps in to NATO IAMD.SMi Group will also host Major General (Ret’d) Bohuslav Dvorak, Former Deputy Chief of General Staff, Czech Armed Forces as Chairman at the conference.The conference agenda can be viewed at www.airmissiledefence.com/einpr8 LATEST REGISTRATIONS INCLUDEBritish Army, Calspan, Czech Armed Forces, Diehl Defence, Egyptian Armed Forces, ELTA Systems Ltd, French Air Force, German Airforce, Hanwha Corporation, Hungarian Army, Israeli Air Force, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, Lithuanian Air Force, Lockheed Martin, MBDA, NATO Missile Firing Installation (NAMFI), OMNIPOL a. s., PEO Missiles and Space, Rafael, Rheinmetall Air Defence, Saab AB, Swedish Defence Material Agency - FMV, Thales Raytheon Anschutz GmbH, UAE Military Attache Office, UK MoD, University of Defence, Brno, US Air Force in Europe, US Army, Weibel Scientific A/S and more!Download past attendee infographic at www.airmissiledefence.com/einpr8 To secure your place at Air Missile Defence Technology 2019, bookings can be made at www.airmissiledefence.com/einpr8 Proudly sponsored by Elta Systems Ltd., Lockheed Martin and Weibel Scientific.Air Missile Defence Technology22nd – 23rd October 2019Prague, Czech RepublicFor sponsorship bookings, please contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or jpredescu@smi-online.co.ukFor media queries, please contact Natasha Boumediene at nboumediene@smi-online.co.uk---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



