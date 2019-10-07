Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Market Share, Trends, Opportunities, Projection, Revenue, Analysis Forecast To 2025

Automotive Multimedia Connectivity Market - 2019-2025

Market Overview



The growth in integration of better technologies in the automotive sector is providing much traction to the automotive multimedia connectivity system. The aim is to provide the driver and passenger better experience. These systems bank on their ability to create a home-like ambience in the car. This integrates the idea of having digital connectivity using satellites and maintain a superior performance while the car is moving. Live streaming of videos like films in an uninterrupted manner, better guidance mechanism, better internet connectivity, and others are a part of this automotive multimedia connectivity model.

The growth of the market for automotive multimedia connectivity depends on the ingress of superior technology and the growing demand for better experience. Experience is something that can never be satisfied fully and also, this gives an edge to automotive manufacturers, which they can use as their unique selling proposition to beat other market competitions. That is why various manufacturers are targeting moves that can find better integration in the research and development sector. They are increasing their investment in these sectors to ensure better market performance.

On the flip side, this integration of top-class connectivity and better assurance of uninterrupted flow of multimedia finds challenge in cost. This can incur greater cost for production and hence, can only be implemented as an extra or in luxury models. However, various fleet organizers are ordering the integration of such systems in their cars to benefit from the hike in intake of the market for automotive multimedia connectivity system to stay ahead in the competition. This can ensure better market prospect in the coming days.

Segmentation:

The market for automotive multimedia connectivity deserves a closer reading that would assist in better understanding of the market. This can be possible with a proper segmentation, which is why the report segments the market into type and application. On the other hand, the market has better chances of providing insights when studied like this, which can help in better strategic decisions in the coming days.

By type, the market report on the automotive multimedia connectivity includes Bluetooth/ voice recognition, mirror link, and others.

By application, the same report can be segmented on the basis of passenger car and commercial vehicle. The passenger car segment would witness notable rise.

Regional Analysis:

North America can make strong impact owing to the regional intake of cars and high expenditure capacity. The latter ensures better intake of top-class models, which largely promotes the market for automotive multimedia connectivity. This is to make sure that the passenger enjoys a superior driving experience. Europe is banking on its ability to integrate these features as its automotive industry is quite robust and the intake capacity for such higher models is quite substantial due to the individual hike in per capita income. The Asia Pacific region can enjoy high growth rate due to the increasing participation of car manufacturers in the market that gives rise to competition on the grounds of technological incorporation.

Industry News:

In September 2019, BMW 3 Series Sedan and BMW 3 Series Touring have been recognized by various global bodies in the automotive sector for their unique incorporation of multimedia technology.

