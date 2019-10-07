Global Smartphone Wireless Game Controllers Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

With the smartphone gaming industry making major inroads into the gaming market, wireless game controllers have become widely popular. Having a wireless controller to navigate and play a game gives the users more sophisticated gaming experience. The familiarity with the standard and classic gaming consoles, and having joysticks and physical buttons to punch on makes gaming more immersive and easier on a smartphone. With high-end games and titles being released for Android and iOS, wireless controllers are an essential accessory for any avid gamers.

These wireless game controllers connect to smartphones via Bluetooth connectivity and have a battery backup of their own. They may require third-party applications to help configure them sometimes. Most of them have brackets or phone holders to hold the phone onto the console. Playing a game using a controller is fun and definitely a lot easier than using a touch-screen interface and holding the phone in hand. A report released on the global smartphone wireless game controllers market growth and analysis predicts that this field will see rapid growth in demand and sales in the upcoming years.

Deconstructing the market by identifying the various subsegments, the report gives a detailed analysis of the market size, by value and volume, regarding the companies, the key regions, and the product type and user end. Based on the breakdown data from 2014-2018, and taking 2018 as the base year, it provides a forecast up to the year 2025. Through primary and secondary research, top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to validate and estimate the global market size and also of the other dependent submarkets. Focussing on the key players in this market, the report gives a description and analysis of the value, the sales volume, their market shares, and the key developments.

Market Segmentation

The gaming industry, with all games and gaming accessories available nowadays, can be segmented into various parts based on the build or the user end application. The global smartphone wireless game controller market can be divided into two main types based on the type of build. Bracket-mounted smartphone gaming controllers have spring-loaded sliding brackets that hold the phone onto the controller. Clip-mounted controllers have clips instead. These have a spring-loaded hinge that clamps onto the smartphone. Also, based on the platform or OS, the market can be segmented into the major two systems that smartphones run on - Android and iOS (for Apple devices). The compatibility of these two differ largely and hence have separate markets for each.

Regional Analysis

To get a complete picture of the global smartphone wireless game controller market, analysis has been done on the sales volumes and the value of the market of key regions. The various growth factors, potential opportunities and drivers, and the industry-specific challenges and risks vary from region to region. The key countries/regions of this particular market covered here are - North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa. The report analyses the market penetration in these regions, determined by the value and volume of sales and helps give a picture of the competitive landscape of the market.

Industry Buzz

Microsoft has filed a patent for a product that would turn handheld smartphones into gaming devices, seemingly a bid to take on Nintendo’s gaming controller Switch. With the early design showing the console to have the iconic Xbox buttons, and also features built-in speakers, a headphone jack and supports Bluetooth headphones too.

