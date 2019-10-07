Agricultural Tractors 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

The report published on the global agricultural tractors market is a study on the market status and categorizes the global market based on the region, application, type, and manufacturers. The global agricultural tractors market is analyzed on the basis of the market status from the year 2013 to the year 2017 and includes an analysis of consumption, value, production, and capacity. The market status has also been forecast for the years 2018 to 2025. The focus has been placed on key manufacturers of agricultural tractors and their development plans for the future.

Vehicles that are designed to provide high torque at a comparatively low speed to carry implements or machinery used in the construction and/or agricultural field are called a tractor or agricultural tractors. They can be used for a variety of tasks which include acting as a source of power for mechanized implements. The power take-off shaft provides power from the engine to act as a prime mover for farm machinery and active tools. It can be used in tandem with a plethora of implements to complete operations.

With the implementation of new innovations, agricultural tractors have become highly sophisticated machines capable of accomplishing a diverse range of tasks. Depending on the working conditions, the optimal transmission speed can be selected with the help of a CVT (continuously variable transmission). The increasing use of computers and electronics in tractors helps control the complex systems present in the machine. All the different components of a tractor have certain key elements like actuators and sensors that can be used to automatically execute various functions.



Market Segmentation

The global agricultural tractors market can be split into different segments on the basis of the type of tractor as well as the various applications that each tractor can be used for.

Market segmentation on the basis of type: Depending on the type of tractor being used for various applications, they can be categorized as:



Wheel tractors: A tractor that moves on wheels.

Crawler tractors: A tractor that uses tracks to move.

Market segmentation on the basis of applications: On the basis of the various applications that different types of tractors can be used for, they are categorized as:

Harvesting

Haying

Planting & Fertilizing

Plowing & Cultivating

Spraying & Others

Regional Analysis

The report published on the global agricultural tractors market focuses on top manufacturers in China, Japan, Europe, and North America among other regions like Southeast Asia and India. Depending on geography, this report studies the key consumers and producers while focusing on their growth opportunity, market share, consumption, value, products and the production capacity in the above mentioned key regions. Furthermore, the market is described and forecast by the different regions, applications, and types while the risks, restraints, challenges, opportunities, advantages and the market potential of key regions around the world are analyzed. Key players in the global agricultural tractors market are strategically profiled and their growth strategies are comprehensively analyzed.

Industry News



A jointly owned company between the Gujarat government and Mahindra and Mahindra, Gromax Agri Equipment, has recently launched the deluxe versions of their tractors. The new series, Trakstar DLX has a powerful engine along with extra performance and new styling. It is currently available on in the 31 HP and 40 HP categories.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

