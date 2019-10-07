Survey Tool 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

Regional Overview

To understand the different consumers of the global survey tools, insights into the regional and country wise segmentation were produced from the study. The possibility of development of the tool in regions like North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America were also explored. Tremendous growth opportunities were found in the United States of America in the period of 2019-2025.

Irrespective of the industry, every business need to understand their customers. To do so, organizations often indulge in the practice of asking questions through survey tools directly from their consumers. This not only eliminates the biases, but also helps the organization to cater to its customers better.

There are several ways to improve your business' products or services and knowing the best way to please customers can be difficult. While it's easy to assume that the customers want the lowest price over other features, it is more likely that they will pay more for a better experience. This difference between the ideal and real solutions is bridged through the survey tools. Survey tools also equip the businesses with better ways to handle customers and learn further interests to potentially cross-sell into.

Furthermore, an analysis of the key players and their development plan and strategies was also conducted. The key players covered in the study were, SurveyGizmo, SurveyMonkey, QuestionPro, Zoho, Typeform, Survey Planet, SoGoSurvey, Constant Contact, CrowdSignal, Client Heartbeat, Google, Qualtrics, Nicereply, Nextiva, SurveyLegend, CheckMarket, and Outgrow.

Segmentation

Conducting an in-depth study of the global survey tools market size provided several insights into the factors that affect the growth of the market size and status. The study was a forecast conducted in the year 2018 for the duration of 2019-2025. The study comprised of segments based on the type of product and the application of the product.

By type, these survey tools are further segmented based on if they are on-premise or cloud-based. On-premise survey tools give businesses the access to the software as it is installed in their own servers. However, the cloud-based survey tools enable the businesses the freedom to access the survey tool from any location with the only requirement being access to internet.

By application, these survey tools are further segmented into BFSI, healthcare sector, transportation, public sector, manufacturing sector, retail sector, IT and telecom sector. This segmentation is essential as the customers of each segment are very different and should be given customized experience.

Industry News

With surveys becoming a major source of information for the businesses, several survey providers other than the key players mentioned above have emerged. However, the key players have major market share in the survey tools industry. Cloud-based products and services are preferred over the on-premise ones. This could be attributed to the ease of use and greater accessibility that the cloud-based tools provide.

