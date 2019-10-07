Pediatric Orthopedic Implants Market - North America Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Wise.Guy.

The global pediatric orthopedic implants market report covers the market status and the current scenario with the growth prospects and of the North America market for the period 2018 to 2022. Using secondary and summation data from various sources, the report studies the market size and value. With the analysis from industry experts, the report presents an in-depth market analysis. It also gives the market landscape along with the key vendors and the developmental plans in the near future. The factors driving the market, challenges, and market trends have been covered in this report.

Pediatric orthopedic implants are mostly made of stainless steel or aluminium and coated with synthetic materials or plastic that helps act as artificial cartilage. Technological advancements in the field of medical treatment and implants have made a huge impact on the global markets. With an increased focus on healthcare, governments have increased their spending and funding in this sector. The report on the pediatric orthopedic implants market in North America reveals that the growth of this market will see the market garner more than US$1426 million in revenue by 2022.

Pediatric orthopedic implants are surgical implants that help in treating bone injuries and deformities that are designed for children specifically. Since children have growing anatomy and the strength of the skeletal system is less, these medical conditions regarding orthopedics require special equipment. Pediatric orthopedic implants are metal cast parts that are put in place by surgical means to help replace or support a damaged bone. In the case of children, these have to be specially designed to accommodate the growth factor of the skeletal system.



Key Players

Arthrex

• Johnson & Johnson

• K2M

• OrthoPediatrics

• WishBone Medical

Market Segmentation

In order to understand the pediatric orthopedic implants market better, the report looks into the various segments and subsegments based on the end-user and the product type in the North American region. With the plethora of such cases all over North America that require surgery and orthopedic implantation, these vaccines have been modified and tailored to tackle each of these. Thus, the major segmentation based on the product type would be the types of cases these implants cater to. The segments under this would be the treatment of trauma and deformity, spine implants, sports medicine, and smart implants. All the medical cases that make use of orthopedic implants could be categorized under these segments.

Regional Analysis

The geographical segmentation in the pediatric orthopedic implants market would be into the USA market and the Canadian market. The market size of both of these has been compared and the opportunities they hold are also mentioned. The report looks to present the challenges faced that are particular to each region and market. The major factor to consider would be the rising number of children with sports injuries and deformities. Also, the inhibiting factor to take into notice would be the premium pricing of these products. With new technologies and market entrants, the growth of the market is set to remain positive in both these regions nevertheless.

Industry News

Pega Medical, a Canadian orthopedic implant manufacturing firm, founded in 1977 in Quebec has dedicated itself to producing special implants for treating cases of pediatric orthopedics. Through its new CSR initiative, Pega Medical has urged surgeons to donate implants and instruments to those who are working in their respective fields in underdeveloped countries. All surgeons who register are given a Virtual Orthopedic Implant Coin Exchange (VOICE), which can then be collected and donated in terms of implants and equipment to those in need.

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE OF INTERACTION

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

PART 16: APPENDIX

