Global MOSFET Transistor Market Report 2019 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more...

A MOSFET (metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor) is a specialized FET (field-effect transistor), and like all transistors, is used for switching or amplifying signals. MOSFETs are now even more common than BJTs (bipolar junction transistors) in digital and analog circuits. This report focuses on MOSFET Transistor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall MOSFET Transistor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their MOSFET Transistor manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
STMicroelectronics
Toshiba Corporation
Mitsubishi Electric Corp
Fuji Electric
ROHM Semiconductor
NXP Semiconductors
Vishay
...
Segment by Type
Low Pressure
Medium Pressure
Segment by Application
Energy & Power
Consumer Electronics
Inverter & UPS
Electric Vehicle
Industrial System
Other
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of MOSFET Transistor in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
