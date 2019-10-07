Global MOSFET Transistor Market Report 2019 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled “Global MOSFET Transistor Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A MOSFET (metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor) is a specialized FET (field-effect transistor), and like all transistors, is used for switching or amplifying signals. MOSFETs are now even more common than BJTs (bipolar junction transistors) in digital and analog circuits. This report focuses on MOSFET Transistor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall MOSFET Transistor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their MOSFET Transistor manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

STMicroelectronics

Toshiba Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

Fuji Electric

ROHM Semiconductor

NXP Semiconductors

Vishay

...

Segment by Type

Low Pressure

Medium Pressure

Segment by Application

Energy & Power

Consumer Electronics

Inverter & UPS

Electric Vehicle

Industrial System

Other

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of MOSFET Transistor in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

