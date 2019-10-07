Canon awarded gold rating from EcoVadis for sustainability

Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com), a global provider of imaging technologies and services, today announces it has been awarded the EcoVadis gold rating, for a fifth consecutive year, which puts the company within the top 5% for sustainability performance.

To decide company ratings, the EcoVadis CSR analysis system assesses 21 criteria across four themes of environment, fair labour practices, labour and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. Canon submitted data relating to CSR practices across its businesses to support these themes.

“We are pleased to have been awarded a gold rating from EcoVadis for the fifth year in a row. Demonstrating why our customers and partners can trust in our sustainability credentials” commented Stuart Poore EMEA Director of Sustainability and Government Affairs.

Canon’s commitment to sustainability stems from its philosophy of Kyosei: living and working together for the common good ensuring we act as a responsible business in society and limit our impact on the environment. It continues to monitor and assess its environmental impact to identify ways to improve its sustainability performance across all areas of the business.

EcoVadis is an independent CSR assessment agency. Its unique CSR assessment methodology covers 190 purchasing categories, 150 countries, and 21 CSR indicators. The methodology is also built on international CSR standards including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and the ISO 26000.

Media contact: Canon Middle East Mai Youssef mai.youssef@canon-me.com

Canon Central & North Africa (CCNA): Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus.

CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market. Canon has been represented in the Africa continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region.

CCNA will ensure the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei – ‘living and working together for the common good’.

For more information, log on to: www.Canon-CNA.com



