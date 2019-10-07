Global Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft Markets and Technology Report 2019: New Programs & Upgrades, Procurement of Airborne Platforms, Increase in Conflicts, Strategic Role of Manned Air platforms

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft - Market and Technology Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cumulative market of the global military fixed-wing aircraft is expected to reach around USD 800 Billion during the forecast period 2019-2027.



The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 2% to reach around USD 100 Billion in 2027. The North American market is expected to account for more than one-third of the total market. The F-35 platform is one of the key drivers in this market, nearly 40%-45% of the US Fixed-Wing Military budget has been towards the F-35 program during the past years. Similarly, the A400M program is one of the key drivers in the EU.

The advanced functionalities of the modern air platforms, which include sophisticated weapons carriage & delivery systems, advanced radar and communication systems and powerful engines have helped them transform to an unfathomable force in a conflict. The modern-day conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan have proven the importance of advanced fixed-wing air platforms.



During the Gulf War I, the air platforms were the first US asset to enter the enemy territory. UAVs are replacing the manned air platforms in a few missions like surveillance, however, the lack of autonomy to fire any weapon has acted as a key driver to this market. The key missions of air platforms include precision target neutralization, troop transportation, ISTAR mission and special mission like refuelling and other training missions.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objective

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Methodology

1.4 Events based Forecast Scenario

1.5 Who will benefit from this report?

1.5.1 Business Leaders & Business Developers

1.5.2 Defense Professionals

1.5.3 Policy Makers, Budget Planners and Decision Makers

1.5.4 Civil Government Leaders & Planners

1.5.5 Financial analysts, Investors, Consultants

1.6 Language



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft Market Trends and Insights

2.2 Top Five Major Findings

2.3 Major Conclusion

2.4 Important Tables and Graphs



3 Current Market Overview in the Global Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft Market

3.1 Market Introduction

3.1.1 Strategic Bombing

3.1.2 Mobility & Logistics

3.1.3 ISR

3.1.4 Fighters

3.1.5 Special Missions

3.2 Metamorphosis of Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft

3.2.1 Engines

3.2.2 Aerostructures

3.2.3 Electronics

3.2.4 Others

3.3 New Program Development- JSF

3.3.1 Major Partner Involvement

3.3.2 Major Technical Reasons for Cost Overrun

3.4 Current Market Overview

3.4.1 US Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft

3.4.2 US Air Force

3.4.3 US Army

3.4.4 US Marine Corps

3.4.5 US Navy

3.5 US DoD Budget Analysis across Fixed-Wing platforms

3.5.1 Introduction

3.5.2 Joint Service

3.5.3 US Navy/ MC

3.5.4 US Air Force

3.5.5 Conclusion

3.6 Technology Analysis in the Military Fixed-Wing Market

3.6.1 Gremlins

3.6.2 Unmanned Fighter Platforms

3.6.3 3D Printed Parts

3.6.4 Laser Weapons

3.6.5 Sixth Generation Fighter

3.6.6 Composite

3.6.7 Stealth

3.6.8 Displays

3.6.9 Alternate Energy Sources

3.6.10 Launch Platform for UAV Swarm



4 Market Segmentation



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Defense Budget

5.1.2 New Programs & Upgrades

5.1.3 Procurement of Airborne Platforms

5.1.4 Increase in Global Conflicts

5.1.5 Strategic Role of Manned Air platforms

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Rise in Unmanned Platform

5.2.2 Advanced Radar Technology

5.2.3 Human Threshold Levels

5.3 Market Challenges

5.3.1 Cost Overrun and Project Delay

5.3.2 High Life Cycle Cost

5.3.3 Challenge to Man the Manned

5.4 PEST Analysis

5.4.1 Political

5.4.2 Economic

5.4.3 Social

5.4.4 Technology

5.5 Porter's Five Forces

5.5.1 Competitive Rivalry

5.5.2 Buyer Power

5.5.3 Threat of Substitute

5.5.4 Suppliers Power

5.5.5 Threat of new entrants



6 Country Analysis



7 Global Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft Market Platform Wise to 2027

7.1 Total Global Market by Platform to 2027

7.2 Total Global Market by Platform (By Region) to 2027

7.2.1 Bombers

7.2.2 Transport

7.2.3 ISTAR

7.2.4 Fighters

7.2.5 Others

7.3 Total Global Market by Platform (By Fitment) to 2027

7.3.1 Bombers

7.3.2 Transport

7.3.3 ISTAR

7.3.4 Fighters

7.3.5 Others



8 Global Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft Market by Region to 2027

8.1 Total Global Market by Region to 2027

8.2 Total Global Market by Region (By Platform) to 2027

8.3 Total Global Market by Region (By Propulsion) to 2027



9 Global Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft Market by Propulsion to 2027

9.1 Total Global Market by Propulsion to 2027

9.2 Total Global Market by Propulsion (By Platform) to 2027

9.2.1 Propeller

9.2.2 Jet Engine

9.3 Total Global Market by Propulsion (Region wise) to 2027

9.3.1 Propeller

9.3.2 Jet Engine



10 Opportunity Analysis

10.1 By Region

10.2 By Platform

10.3 By Propulsion

10.4 By Fitment



11 Events Based Forecast

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Events Based Scenario 1

11.3 Events Based Scenario 2



12 Company Profiles



Airbus

Alenia

BAE Systems

Boeing

Chengdu Aircraft Corporation

Dassault Aviation

Embraer

Eurofighter

General Dynamics Corp.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Korean Aerospace Industries

Lockheed Martin Corp.

McDonnell Douglas

Mitsubishi Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Raytheon Co.

SAAB

Turkish Aerospace Industries

United Aircraft Corporation

