K2 ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF THE THIRD ANNUAL K2 MIDDLE EAST EXCELLENCE AWARDS

K2 | Digital Process Automation

The awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of K2 customers in the Middle East who have delivered world-class automation solutions on the K2 platform.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 3rd Annual K2 Middle East Excellence Awards recognize the outstanding achievements of organizations that have delivered world-class automation solutions on the K2 platform. The awards are a prestigious honor that serve to recognize the leaders in digital process automation in the Middle East.“We were thrilled to receive so many exceptional nominations from our customers across the region and were impressed with the ingenuity and team effort that have gone into each unique success story,” said Mike Wyatt, Customer Success Manager for K2 Middle East. “It was not an easy task to choose a winner from so many deserving achievements. In the end, final decisions were made based on a number of factors including approach, speed of development, functionality, innovation, scale, complexity and overall business impact.”"Digital process automation is evolving and so is the way our customers are intelligently transforming their organizations with the K2 platform. More direct engagement with business users and customers, leadership visibility, and opportunities for new graduates to learn quickly have been stated by a number of customers as contributing factors to success,” explains Amy Romkey, Regional Sales Director, K2 Middle East. “The scale and variety of applications our customers have delivered in a short period of time, continue to surprise me. The winners should be proud of their achievements.”Yousef Eqtait, Director of Services for K2 Middle East and Chair of the judging panel, adds: "For the third year in a row, we have received impressive success stories from customers - stories worth telling and celebrating. This proves that combining great software with visionary leadership can put organizations at the forefront of digital transformation.”The award winners will be announced at GITEX Technology Week in Dubai (October 06-10th) and each winning organization will be recognized with a private awards presentation by the K2 Middle East team at a later date.Below is a list of this this year’s award winners. A complete list of award winners and their achievements can be found on the 2019 K2 Middle East Awards Announcement Page BEST K2 WORKPLACE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AWARD 2019• Bahrain Economic Development BoardK2 GOVERNMENT SOLUTION OF THE YEAR AWARD 2019• Saudi Commission for Health SpecialtiesK2 INNOVATION AWARD 2019• King Saud UniversityK2 ACCELERATION AWARD 2019• Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Saudi ArabiaK2 DIGITAL AGILITY AWARD 2019• Yanbu Aramco Sinopec Refining Company (YASREF)K2 CLOUD VISION AWARD 2019• Dar Al-MustafaK2 WORKFLOW HERO AWARDS 2019• Abu Dhabi Pension Fund• Saudi Telecom Company Solutions• The Bahrain Petroleum Company (BAPCO)Congratulations to all of this year’s winners and nominees on their achievements!ABOUT K2: K2, a leader in low-code digital process automation (DPA), enables enterprises to speed time-to-market and simplify the creation of modern process applications, automate workflows and transform their businesses. More than 4 million users in over 84 countries, including 30 percent of Fortune 100, are using K2 to take control of their business processes, increase visibility and improve operational efficiency. Discover what you can accomplish when you connect your people, processes, and applications at k2.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.