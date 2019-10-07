Mexus’ upgraded Merrill Crowe gold recovery plant en route to its Santa Elena mine

/EIN News/ -- CABORCA, Mexico, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) announced that the company’s new 500 gpm Merrill Crowe gold recovery plant is en route to its Santa Elena mine located in Caborca, Sonora State, Mexico. The company also shipped an 80 Kw generator which is necessary to run the new plant. The automated recovery plant will allow for consistent and smooth processing from mining, crushing, leaching to gold recovery without interruption. Mexus expects the new equipment to be operational by November 1st, 2019. The crew at the Santa Elena continues to mine new material and prep the heap leach pad for an additional 7000 tons of mineralized material with an average grade of 1.4 gpt Au recoverable.



About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

