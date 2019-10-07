HERE and HYUNDAI MNSOFT expand collaboration to advance global HD maps and location services

/EIN News/ -- Amsterdam and Seoul – HERE Technologies, a global leader in mapping and location platform services, and HYUNDAI MNSOFT, a Hyundai Motor Group subsidiary specializing in mapping technology responsible for the Hyundai KIA Motors infotainment system, today announced the intention to enter into a broad global alliance to ensure competitiveness in HD mapping and location services. Together, the companies aim to better serve customers in an era of rapid industry change, both in South Korea and worldwide.



As a part of the agreement, HERE Technologies and HYUNDAI MNSOFT will explore a collaboration on dynamic high-definition maps. HERE will also develop its presence in South Korea by drawing on HYUNDAI MNSOFT’s rich South Korean map and IVI software.



The new deal expands on the companies’ strong history of building maps together. Since 2005, HERE has provided HYUNDAI MNSOFT with global map data for Hyundai KIA vehicles. Both companies are also open to exploring additional opportunities in the future such as commercial and technical collaboration on HD maps.



“We are excited to bring our longstanding partnership to the next level to drive innovation,” said Edzard Overbeek, CEO of HERE Technologies. “HERE and HYUNDAI MNSOFT will combine our collective resources to better serve customers and further our HD mapping objectives in South Korea and globally.”



“We are expecting the alliance to contribute greatly to the quality and development of mapping technology and map data, not only in South Korea but also worldwide,” said Jeesoo Hong, CEO of HYUNDAI MNSOFT. “With this strong partnership, HYUNDAI MNSOFT and HERE will elevate and expand both the standard and coverage of HD maps, essential for autonomous driving.”



About HERE Technologies

HERE, the Open Location Platform company, enables people, enterprises and cities to harness the power of location. By making sense of the world through the lens of location we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes – from helping a city manage its infrastructure or an enterprise optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, including our new generation of cloud-based location platform services, visit http://360.here.com and www.here.com.



About HYUNDAI MNSOFT

HYUNDAI MNSOFT, a Hyundai Motor Group subsidiary, is the global provider of embedded navigation and related contents for Hyundai-Kia vehicles. The company is a cloud-based geographic information system (GIS) provider including server-based routing, traffic information, multiple location-based services and other critical contents to Hyundai and Kia customers. MNSOFT is creating a HD Map, the crucial element to safe autonomous driving, and updating technologies to take the lead in the paradigm shift to the future mobility era. To learn more, please visit http://www.hyundai-mnsoft.com/EN/index.mms



