The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) appalled by an airstrike targeting the Equestrian Club in Tripoli’s Janzour, reportedly injuring a number of children

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) is appalled by an airstrike conducted by General Haftar’s forces, targeting the Equestrian Club in Tripoli’s Janzour neighbourhood. The airstrike, which took place today in the afternoon, reportedly injured a number of innocent children and caused damage to the Club’s facilities.

UNSMIL dispatched an assessment mission to identify the targeted site and the nature of the attack. The assessment mission was able to confirm that a fighter jet dropped four unguided bombs on the Equestrian Club, a civilian facility, and that neither military assets nor military infrastructure were observed at the targeted site.

UNSMIL condemns in the strongest possible terms this horrific attack and reiterates that attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructures constitute a grave violation of international humanitarian and human rights law and may constitute a war crime. UNSMIL will share the information and evidence gathered during today's assessment mission with the Security Council, the Panel of Experts and other relevant international entities.



