Issued by Church of Scientology International

Standing Together in the Face of KC Homicides

remembering victims of violent crime

remembering victims of violent crime

Church of Scientology of Kansas City stands with faith community and nonprofits to end the violence in the city.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Our hearts go out to the families of the victims of last night’s senseless shootings and to families throughout the KC metro area who have suffered from the deaths of their loved ones,” said Ms. Bennette Seaman, Director of Public Affairs of the Church of Scientology Kansas City. “We love our city and stand with the many other local churches and nonprofits that are dedicated to ending the violence. We are all working together—and must continue to work together—to spread calm and peace.”

Seaman stresses that while incidents like the violence on Friday night are tragic, we cannot give up hope and must not give up. There are underlying issues that violence feeds on, she says, and these are things we can all work together to remedy.

Seaman believes in the power of the individuals living in the KC metro area to raise the moral compass and thrive using a common-sense moral code called The Way to Happiness that has helped people do so in other equally challenged communities.

This is the same booklet used by the monthly Peace Rides in South Central Los Angeles organized by a coalition of religious and community leaders. The Peace Rides and this little booklet are credited with lowering the crime rate and brokering peace between the Bloods and the Crips, South Central L. A.’s most notorious gangs.

The booklet is also used by Twin Cities by MAD DADs, a coalition of African-American men and parents who are fed up with gang violence and illegal drugs, led by peace activist V.J. Smith. And by Denver’s Rev. Leon Kelly who uses it to help bring parolees back into society and keep them out of jail.

“Families in this city deserve a safe community to raise their children,” said Seaman. “We are working together to bring peace to our neighborhoods.”

Anyone wishing to learn more about this campaign for peace is invited to contact Ms. Seaman at (816) 753-6590.

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 3239603500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Voices for Humanity

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Religion


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 3239603500
Share This Story
Company Details
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles
90028 , California
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Standing Together in the Face of KC Homicides
Everyone’s a Winner at the Drug-Free Dash
How a Literacy Project in Africa is Changing Lives
View All Stories From This Author