Statement by Black Lawyers for Justice on the 'Not Guilty' Verdict for Zechariah Presley

We completely denounce the not guilty verdict in manslaughter charges rendered by the Camden County Jury

The weight of the evidence does not support the verdict.” — Malik. Z. Shabazz, Esq.

KINGSLAND, GA, USA, October 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We completely denounce the not guilty verdict in manslaughter charges rendered by the Camden County Jury against Zechariah Presley in his trial for the June 2018 killing of unarmed Tony Green. This was a complete travesty of justice by a jury biased in favor of Presley, who is white. There was not a single African American on the jury. The weight of the evidence does not support the verdict. There was absolutely no credible evidence presented that Zechariah Presley acted in self-defense; particularly the bodycam video." Malik Z Shabazz , Esq - Civil Attorney for Decedent, for the Civil Case of Tony Green.

Presley was only convicted of Violation of Oath of Office which carries 1-5 years. We are demanding:

1. Maximum sentence of five years for Violation of Oath of Office charge on Presley.

2. A swift Retrial of Pressley on murder or other charges within the statute of limitations.

3. An end to racist and discriminatory practices against Blacks by Camden County in legal matters and all matters affecting Black life.

Moreover, questions about the removal of the single African American juror may constitute reversible error, affording a retrial on the manslaughter charges.

