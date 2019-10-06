Issued by Black Lawyers for Justice

Statement by Black Lawyers for Justice on the 'Not Guilty' Verdict for Zechariah Presley

www.blfjustice.org

We completely denounce the not guilty verdict in manslaughter charges rendered by the Camden County Jury

The weight of the evidence does not support the verdict.”
— Malik. Z. Shabazz, Esq.

KINGSLAND, GA, USA, October 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We completely denounce the not guilty verdict in manslaughter charges rendered by the Camden County Jury against Zechariah Presley in his trial for the June 2018 killing of unarmed Tony Green. This was a complete travesty of justice by a jury biased in favor of Presley, who is white. There was not a single African American on the jury. The weight of the evidence does not support the verdict. There was absolutely no credible evidence presented that Zechariah Presley acted in self-defense; particularly the bodycam video." Malik Z Shabazz , Esq - Civil Attorney for Decedent, for the Civil Case of Tony Green.

https://www.usnews.com/news/us/articles/2019-10-05/jury-returns-saturday-in-ex-officers-manslaughter-trial

Presley was only convicted of Violation of Oath of Office which carries 1-5 years. We are demanding:
1. Maximum sentence of five years for Violation of Oath of Office charge on Presley.
2. A swift Retrial of Pressley on murder or other charges within the statute of limitations.
3. An end to racist and discriminatory practices against Blacks by Camden County in legal matters and all matters affecting Black life.

Moreover, questions about the removal of the single African American juror may constitute reversible error, affording a retrial on the manslaughter charges.

https://www.firstcoastnews.com/article/news/crime/former-kingsland-police-officer-found-not-guilty-of-manslaughter/77-df203c18-39a0-4bb1-83b0-76c2a904f7db

https://www.actionnewsjax.com/news/local/verdict-reached-in-case-of-kingsland-cop-who-shot-killed-unarmed-man/993529492

Media Contact: pressinfo@blfjustice.com -END-

Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq.
Black Lawyers for Justice
+1 301-513-5445
email us here

Distribution channels: Human Rights, Law, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq.
Black Lawyers for Justice
+1 301-513-5445
Share This Story
Company Details
Black Lawyers for Justice
6305 Ivy Lane - Suite 608
Silver Spring
20770 , Maryland
United States
+1 888-286-9561
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

EXPERT LEGAL ADVISE We specialize in many areas of law, public relations and consulting. We convene professionally qualified teams to get the best results for you. Whatever your legal need, our attorneys and staff at Black Lawyers for Justice can get the job done. Areas of Practice Police Killings Federal Civil Rights Violations by Police Departments False Arrest Wrongful Death Victims Rights Personal Injury

http://www.blackrightsmatter.org/home.html

More From This Author
Statement by Black Lawyers for Justice on the 'Not Guilty' Verdict for Zechariah Presley
Zechariah Presley: Post-Verdict Press Conference by Lawyers
BLACKS IN DETROIT SEEK INDEPENDENCE ACCORDING TO HUMAN RIGHTS
View All Stories From This Author