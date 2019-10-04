When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: October 04, 2019
Product Type: Animal & Veterinary
Reason for Announcement: Recall
Company Name: ADM Animal Nutrition
Brand Name: MoorMan's ShowTec
Product Description: Lamb Creep DC

ADM Animal Nutrition, a division of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM), is voluntarily recalling 50-pound bags of MoorMan’s® ShowTec® Lamb Creep DC, product number 11153AE, because the product may contain high levels of copper. Copper toxicity in sheep may lead to lethargy, anemia, constant teeth grinding, extreme thirst, jaundice, dark brown or red urine, diarrhea, difficulty breathing, weakness, recumbency and/or death.

There is one lot number involved in this recall, QW13619. The product was distributed between May 29, 2019 and Sept. 10, 2019, and could have been purchased directly from ADM Animal Nutrition or through distributors in Missouri, Iowa, Georgia and Texas.

ADM Animal Nutrition received a report from one customer claiming this feed may have resulted in the death of two sheep. The company immediately began investigating and subsequently initiated the recall. ADM has been in direct contact with the customer and distributors involved in this recall, and all product has been removed from retail shelves.

The lot number, QW13619, can be found at the bottom of the label. Click here to view an image of the label. Please direct any customer inquiries to 800-217-2007 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Central Time Monday through Friday.

Media Relations Jackie Anderson media@adm.com 312-634-8484