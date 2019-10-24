Issued by NTI

Nonprofit NTI@Home Calling Americans with Disabilities to Discuss Latest Part-Time Work-From-Home Jobs

Bilingual call center agent - Source Shutterstock

Bilingual call center agent - Source Shutterstock

NTI is looking to fill multiple part-time work-at-home positions for a clients taking Emergency Roadside Service "ERS" calls from members during NDEAM.

Staying true to our mission, we now need a multitude of qualified people (Individuals with Disabilities) to fill the roles.”
— Alan Hubbard, COO of NTI

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NTI is looking to fill multiple part-time work-at-home positions for a clients taking Emergency Roadside Service "ERS" calls from members during National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM). Additionally the agent will make outbound calls to renew customer’s memberships to the auto club. During call an agent will be required to ask probing questions, up-sell membership and use rebuttals. The pay rate starts at $11.00 per hour.

A non-profit organization, NTI@Home helps American with disabilities, who are looking to back to the workforce. NTI@Home’s goal is to actively fill more than 600 open work from home jobs using individuals with disabilities across the United States this year. Through NTI@Home, individuals on SSI, SSDI, or have a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor are eligible for free job training, mentoring, and job placement.

Michelle Simone, Director of Client Services at NTI@Home, stated “this is the perfect opportunity for someone to obtain a part-time role with an excellent organization while working in the luxury of their own home.”

“We have jobs,” said Alan Hubbard, COO of NTI. “Staying true to our mission, we now need a multitude of qualified people to fill the roles.” NTI@Home offers free work training and providing a job coach to mentor registrants helps guide people successfully back into the workplace.

Hubbard encourages “anyone looking for a part-time or full-time remote position to register http://disability.one/vforcejobs.”

Michael Sanders
NTI
+1 8577727614
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Telecommunications, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Michael Sanders
NTI
+1 8577727614
Share This Story
Company Details
NTI
225 Friend St, Suite 401
Boston
02114 , Massachusetts
United States
+1 857-772-7614
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

NTI, otherwise known as National Telecommuting Institute, Inc. offers high-quality, cost-effective virtual staffing services. Founded in 1995 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, NTI pursues its mission to identify and develop work-at-home jobs for severely disabled Americans. NTI has provided trained work-at-home employees both to the largest U.S. government agencies and Fortune 500 companies, and to smaller businesses who want to outsource customer service and technical support operations in order to reduce costs. In particular, NTI has demonstrated the highest degrees of success in developing workforces for virtual call centers and virtual contact centers If you are on SSI or SSDI and are looking for work, visit our website at bit.ly/EINPressroom. For all business inquiries, please contact NTI sales at sales@nticentral.org.

More From This Author
Nonprofit NTI@Home Calling Americans with Disabilities to Discuss Latest Part-Time Work-From-Home Jobs
Eric Howk of Portugal. The Man Lends His Voice to NTI@Home to Help Americans with Disabilities
NTI@Home Partners with Roadside Assistance Company 10 Years Straight to Help Employ Americans with Disabilities
View All Stories From This Author