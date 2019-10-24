Nonprofit NTI@Home Calling Americans with Disabilities to Discuss Latest Part-Time Work-From-Home Jobs

Bilingual call center agent - Source Shutterstock

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NTI is looking to fill multiple part-time work-at-home positions for a clients taking Emergency Roadside Service "ERS" calls from members during National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM). Additionally the agent will make outbound calls to renew customer’s memberships to the auto club. During call an agent will be required to ask probing questions, up-sell membership and use rebuttals. The pay rate starts at $11.00 per hour.

A non-profit organization, NTI@Home helps American with disabilities, who are looking to back to the workforce. NTI@Home’s goal is to actively fill more than 600 open work from home jobs using individuals with disabilities across the United States this year. Through NTI@Home, individuals on SSI, SSDI, or have a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor are eligible for free job training, mentoring, and job placement.

Michelle Simone, Director of Client Services at NTI@Home, stated “this is the perfect opportunity for someone to obtain a part-time role with an excellent organization while working in the luxury of their own home.”

“We have jobs,” said Alan Hubbard, COO of NTI. “Staying true to our mission, we now need a multitude of qualified people to fill the roles.” NTI@Home offers free work training and providing a job coach to mentor registrants helps guide people successfully back into the workplace.

Hubbard encourages “anyone looking for a part-time or full-time remote position to register http://disability.one/vforcejobs.”



