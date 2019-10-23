NTI@Home Partners with Roadside Assistance Company 10 Years Straight to Help Employ Americans with Disabilities

Woman Happy Answering Calls from Her Home

VForce employs almost 50 NTI@Home agents and is planning on adding 20 more over the coming months through NTI@Home.

The supervisors are really good, and I love helping customers. I like having co-workers, and I even like paying taxes again! I am so glad I discovered NTI.” — Tammy Crawford , Customer Service Agent at NTI@Home

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VForce has renewed their contract with NTI@Home 10 years in a row. Originally, they were looking for work-at-home staff to handle roadside assistance calls. They were referred to NTI@Home and a partnership was established. NTI provided a nationwide group of individuals with disabilities happy to work from home, who liked talking to customers, and were fine with odd hours and part-time shifts for their startup company.

“NTI has been helping Americans with disabilities find employment for more than 25 years,” according to Michael Sanders, NTI’s Director of Marketing. “Our online training, mentoring and job placement services have placed more than 3,500 people with severe disabilities in government agencies. Now we’ve continued the relationship with VForce.”

Throughout the month of National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) NTI@Home will be recruiting for 20 new part-time work-at-home positions to handle high volume calls to renew customer memberships. This year’s theme is “The Right Talent, Right Now,” celebrating the essential role that people with disabilities play in America's economic success. NTI@Home found the right talent for VForce.

“NTI turned out to be the answer,” Erin Blunt, Founder of VFroce says. “Their agents perform as well as any I’ve used, and the turnover is lower than other remote workforces. NTI even handles our payroll and other HR tasks—they’re a very good deal.” Blunt began using the at-home agents with disabilities almost immediately and has continued to do so. Today her company, VForce, employs almost 50 NTI@Home agents and is planning on adding 20 more over the coming months through NTI@Home.

Workers with disabilities benefit from NTI@Home’s services. Tammy Crawford was a customer service supervisor with Delta Airlines for 13 years before being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and needing to leave her job with Delta. She discovered NTI@Home, found it was a great fit, and has been working as an agent for ten years. Currently, she works the 10am-2pm shift for VForce, helping customers from her home in Florida. “The mid-day shift is perfect for me,” she says. “The supervisors are really good, and I love helping customers. I like having co-workers, and I even like paying taxes again! I am so glad I discovered NTI.” Crawford’s delight in being able to work-at-home despite her disability is typical of successful at-home agents.

“We have jobs,” said Alan Hubbard, COO of NTI. “Staying true to our mission, we now need a multitude of qualified people to fill the roles.” NTI@Home offers free work training and providing a job coach to mentor registrants helps guide people successfully back into the workplace.

Hubbard encourages “anyone looking for a part-time or full-time remote position to register at http://disability.one/vforcejobs.”

Employers seeking NTI@Home’s services to provide quality customer care and augment their call center should visit http://hireagents.nticentral.org.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.