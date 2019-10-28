NTI’s Director of Marketing, Michael T. Sanders, Achieves Success in TEDx Challenge of Change Talk

Mike Sanders, Director of Marketing of NTI

NTI’s Director of Marketing, Michael T. Sanders, Achieves Success in TEDx Challenge of Change Event

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Sanders, Director of Marketing at NTI@Home, presented at Stonehill College’s first TEDxStonehillCollege, which was held on campus at the Martin Institute on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Michael Sanders, NTI@Home’s Marketing Director and a 1995 Stonehill College graduate was one of the 10 speakers at the event.

“Sanders’ proposal was competitive, intriguing, and we believe that he offered a unique perspective on The Challenge of Change,” said Kathryn Packard, TEDxStonehillCollege’s event manager.

“It was an honor to have been selected as a speaker for TEDx,” said Sanders. “We’ve been helping individuals with disabilities for the last 25 years gain employment. Through our participation in the #TEDxStonehillCollege not only did we share our knowledge, but change the perception of individuals with disabilities worldwide.”

Sanders explained, "Over the past 6 years, I've worked with helping individuals with disabilities back in the workplace. The Transition Cycle was developed in account of interacting with hundreds of experiences. Those who have a life-altering injury can return to the workforce and live a happy productive life."

At the TEDxStonehillCollege event, TED Talks video and live speakers combined to discuss why change is inevitable, necessary, challenging, and remains a relevant conversation in today’s world. Previous worldwide TED speakers have included Bill Gates, Jane Goodall, Elizabeth Gilbert, Sir Richard Branson, Nandan Nilekani, Philippe Starck, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Sal Khan and Daniel Kahneman.

Sanders explained, “Selecting a topic was difficult. I have had a myriad of experiences and lessons throughout my lifetime with vivid stories to match. As I discussed it with my family and friends, a book will be in the works.”

“It was an exciting moment to share my thoughts on the impact of changing a negative mindset into a positive one to the stage of paying it forward. I know people will walk away implementing the concepts into their own lives and make an active effort to educate and help others in need,” Sanders said.

“Everyday individuals with disabilities face challenges that are difficult to overcome when coming back into the workforce,” said NTI@Home’s chief operating officer Alan Hubbard. “Therefore, the theme of the TEDx event, the ‘Challenge of Change,’ holds dear to the people we serve. We are proud that an NTI employee was a part supporting innovative and diverse thought. Our witness to your passion serves as daily inspiration."

Sanders is looking forward to his next speaking opportunity at the Connect Center Innovations Summit, but felt, “Nothing will be the same excitement and exhilaration as I experienced with TEDx.”



PROFILES:

NTI@Home (www.ntiathome.org) is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization that helps Americans with disabilities find employment opportunities with government agencies, Fortune 500, and large and small companies. Through NTI@Home, individuals on SSI, SSDI, or have a vocational rehabilitation counselor are eligible for free job training, mentoring, and job placement.

Michael Sanders is the director of marketing and communications for NTI@Home, a non-profit committed on placing Americans with disabilities and disabled veterans in work-at-home jobs. His career spans more than 20 years with leading Fortune 500 companies in the fields of disability advocacy, change management, training and development. He graduated with the class of 1995 at Stonehill College with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and furthered his degree with a Master of Science in Industrial/Organizational Psychology.

Stonehill College (www.stonehill.edu) was founded as a Catholic college in 1948 by the Congregation of Holy Cross, Stonehill’s holistic approach is guided by the principles of education and faith. The students grow into global citizens who value knowledge, integrity and compassion as they seek to create a more just society. The college is located at 320 Washington St., in North Easton, Mass.

TEDx (https://www.ted.com/about/programs-initiatives/tedx-program) is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. Our event is called TEDxStonehillCollege, where x = independently organized TED event. At our TEDxStonehillCollege event, TED Talks video and live speakers will combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized.





