CAP Members and NTI Staff Converge at Year End Celebration

Harvard University Community Action Partners to help NTI@Home boost efforts to find jobs for persons with disabilities through pro bono consulting.

They highlighted key functional areas and processes that needed to be enhanced, to develop new client relationships for NTI candidates seeking employment opportunities.” — Bob Eaton, Board of Directors at NTI

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NTI’s (www.nticentral.org) Board Director Bob Eaton, Chief Operating Officer Alan Hubbard and Director of Marketing Michael Sanders were among the invited guests at Harvard University’s Community Action Partners (CAP) Year End Celebration at the school’s Spangler Center. CAP is made up graduates of the Harvard Business and Kennedy School of Government alumni, who give back to their communities through pro bono consulting.

Each year, volunteers give 9,000 hours of service with a value of $2 million in consulting service value for more than 200 nonprofits in the Boston area. Volunteers apply their management skills to help solve business challenges. Kathy Le, a 2000 Kennedy School graduate, is the CAP executive director, while Barbara Bauman, a 1989 Kennedy School graduate, is the co-chairperson.

Each member of the volunteer board serves a three-year term with a potential second term. The volunteers help assure high-quality outcomes for the nonprofits.

NTI, a 501 (c) nonprofit organization, provides training and job placement for Americans with disabilities, working with government organizations, Fortune 500, and large and small companies.

During CAP ‘brainstorming’ session last December, the volunteers gave NTI an outside perspective look at their organization.

“They highlighted key functional areas and processes that needed to be enhanced, to develop new client relationships for NTI candidates seeking employment opportunities,” said Eaton.

Both groups are looking to developing their relationship to help benefit Americans with disabilities.

“CAP members advising NTI have diverse experiences in a variety of fields,” said Eaton, “but they have provided a complementary set of actions to augment NTI’s efforts for making new opportunities available to our candidate pool."

“CAP experiences working with nonprofits was also demonstrated by their ability to provide suggestions while remaining sensitive to NTI’s core mission of finding remote working opportunities for Americans with disabilities.”

Eaton is looking forward to further developing NTI’s relationship with CAP in the future.

“As NTI continues to make progress implementing the actions, programs and processes resulting from the brainstorming session, I could envision future brainstorming sessions to be beneficial perhaps every 1 or 2 years,” he said. These could serve a dual purpose of evaluating the changes NTI has made but also providing course corrections and new suggestions to build on the action NTI has taken.”

To learn more about CAP, visit www.cap-hhsab.org. If your organization is looking to partner with NTI to help Americans with disabilities find jobs, visit http://hireagents.nticentral.org. Additionally, if you are an American with a disability seeking a work at home opportunity and would like to register for the program, visit http://disability.one/HARVARDcap.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.