Commercial Bank Building for Sale on GovDeals.com

City of Bagley Selling Old Raccoon Valley Bank Building

/EIN News/ -- BAGLEY, Iowa, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Looking for a location for your new bank? If so, you are in luck. The City of Bagley is currently selling the old Raccoon Valley Bank building located at 110 Main Street , Bagley. The auction, hosted on the online government auction site GovDeals.com , is open to the public, with bids starting at $5,000. The auction will run until the end date of October 18, 2019.



The bank sits on a 150 x 150 lot, with an additional 50 x 50 lot area by the alleyway at the back of the building. Street parking is available. The security systems are still in place and the building is equipped with a drive-up teller window. Stained glass, crafted by local artist Ray Hoyt, can be found throughout the building.

The building contains four separate offices, a vestibule and two restrooms. The walls are made of hardwood and the roof of rubber. The building is currently heated and cooled with electric but can be powered by either electric or gas.

The latest assessment available was completed for the 2016-2017 year and valued the building at $189,800.

Additional pictures, along with all bidding, payment, and removal instructions can be found on the real estate auction page . Questions regarding the property can also be submitted for answer using the “ask a question” feature on the auction page. Bidders must be logged in to use this feature.

Interested buyers must also be a registered bidder with GovDeals to place a bid on this property. Interested bidders may go to GovDeals.com/Register to complete their free bidder registration.

Media Contact: Angela Jones

GovDeals

334-387-0515

ajones@govdeals.com Pat Augustus

City of Bagley

641-427-5600

cityofbagley@iowatelecom.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84abd2e1-c5fc-4b61-adec-c6ffd3ac4512

110 Main St. Bagley, IA Commercial Building for Sale



