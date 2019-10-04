Hillsdale College, USA Shooting Launch New Apparel Line

Unique fundraising initiative will support Halter Shooting Sports Center and USA Shooting training and competition partnership

/EIN News/ -- Hillsdale, Mich., Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillsdale College and USA Shooting are proud to announce a unique, co-branded apparel line that will allow the College to support Olympic hopefuls through merchandise sales.

The joint “Raise the Flag” apparel line is part of the recently announced partnership between Hillsdale College and USA Shooting, which includes designating Hillsdale’s John Anthony Halter Shooting Sports Education Center as a Certified Eastern Regional Training and Competition Center for the USA Shooting National Team and sanctioned shooting sports development programs. The merchandise line includes baseball caps, hoodies, t-shirts, and more. All proceeds will be shared between USA Shooting and the Halter Center.

“The Raise the Flag apparel line is a tangible symbol of our partnership with USA Shooting to expand and elevate shooting sports excellence,” said Rich Péwé, chief administrative officer at Hillsdale College. “The proceeds from the apparel line will support our goal to provide a world-class shooting sports training and education center for everyone interested in the sport, from amateur shooters to Olympic athletes.”

“This new initiative is an important step for both Hillsdale College and USA Shooting toward our goal of making our athletes and facilities the best they can be,” said Stacy Weiland, senior director of strategic partnerships at USA Shooting.

As part of its partnership as a certified USA Shooting training and competition center, the Halter Center plans to expand its facility by building four additional combination bunker and skeet fields. This expansion will allow Hillsdale College to host World Cup Championships, International Grand Prix events, and National Olympic and Paralympic team selection matches.

For more information on Raise the Flag apparel, visit raisetheflag.com.

About the John Anthony Halter Shooting Sports Education Center

The John Anthony Halter Shooting Sports Education Center is a 113-acre state-of-the-art shooting facility located five miles from campus. Opened in 2008, the Center aims to introduce individuals to shooting sports and encourage interest across all levels of experience. To conduct its recreational mission, the Center features ranges for small arms, archery, and shotgun, including Michigan’s only international bunker trap. The Halter Center also serves an educational purpose by promoting the principles of the Constitution and teaching beginner and experienced shooters in various classes. Home to Hillsdale College’s collegiate shooting teams, the Halter Center is also a resource for the public through camps, conferences, and other programming. Over 7,000 guests visit the facility, and there are 350 community memberships. For more information on the John Anthony Halter Shooting Sports Education Center, visit shootingsports.hillsdale.edu.

About USA Shooting

USA Shooting, a 501c3 non-profit corporation, was chartered by the United States Olympic Committee as the National Governing Body for the sport of shooting in April 1995. The organization is dedicated to preparing the best American shooters to represent our country in the Olympics and Paralympics. It is privately funded and receives no government money. It implements and manages development programs and sanctions events at the local, state, regional, and national levels. Headquartered at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, CO, USA Shooting has a full-time staff dedicated to furthering the sport and supporting athletes and members of the organization. For more information on USA Shooting, visit www.usashooting.org.

About Hillsdale College

Hillsdale College is an independent liberal arts college located in southern Michigan. Founded in 1844, the College has built a national reputation through its classical liberal arts core curriculum and its principled refusal to accept federal or state taxpayer subsidies, even indirectly in the form of student grants or loans. It also conducts an outreach effort promoting civil and religious liberty, including a free monthly speech digest, Imprimis, with a circulation of more than 4.7 million. For more information, visit hillsdale.edu.

###

Attachments

Emily Stack Davis Hillsdale College 517-803-3745 PR@hillsdale.edu



