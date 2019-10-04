Elect to Vacation Better with Sunwing and save up to $1,200 per couple on vacation packages

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This election season, there’s one thing all Canadians can agree on – their need for a tropical getaway! While politicians may claim they will save voters money, with Sunwing’s Elect to Vacation Better sale, savings are guaranteed. Sun-seekers that book their winter escape by October 11, 2019 could save up to $1,200 per couple on their vacation package.



Travellers that elect to Vacation Better can save on vacation packages to some of the tour operator’s most popular resorts across Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. They’ll also be able to take advantage of Sunwing’s best price guarantee and enjoy award-winning service every step of the way.

Sure to get any traveller’s vote, the top-rated, family-friendly Royalton Bavaro Resort and Spa is included in this time-limited promotion. Located on one of Punta Cana’s best beaches, it features amenities for all ages including the FlowRider® surf simulator, a lazy river that winds through the property and complimentary water sports including paddle boarding. Another popular resort included in this promotion is Royalton White Sands Montego Bay in Jamaica . Home to a private island, on-site water park and eight à la carte restaurants, this luxury resort offers unparalleled beach getaways. For an enhanced level of service, guests can upgrade to Diamond Club™ for preferred room locations, exclusive resort areas, personal butler service and more.

Those planning an adults only escape can take advantage of incredible savings at Platinum Yucatan Princess Resort and Spa in Riviera Maya . Vacationers can look forward to unwinding in elegant suites with swim-out options, cooling off in 13 pristine pools and indulging in soothing treatments at the resort’s spa.

All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can sit back and relax while on board, with award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and a buy on board selection of snacks and light meals including the brand-new Tex Mex Grilled Chicken Wrap inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance. For additional perks, including priority check-in and security line access*, customers can upgrade to Elite Plus from just $50 per sector.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

*Available at select Canadian airports.

