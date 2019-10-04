Valaris plc (VAL), Textron Inc. (TXT) & AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (AFSIA, AFSIB, AFSIC, AFSIM, AFSIN, AFSIP) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Actions

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 . If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL)

Class Period: April 11, 2019 - July 31, 2019

Deadline: October 21, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/val

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Valaris was plagued by a weak ultra-deepwater segment, massive cash usage, and significant negative cash flow; (2) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Valaris’s second quarter 2019 results; (3) the merger leading to Valaris’s establishment could not deliver on its touted benefits; and (4) as a result, Valaris’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT)

Class Period: January 31, 2018 - October 17, 2018

Deadline: October 21, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/txt

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) end-market sales of Arctic Cat Inc. products were slowing, resulting in a massive glut of old Arctic Cat inventory on dealers' floors; (2) in order to clear out this old inventory, Textron provided significant price discounts, which negatively impacted Textron's earnings; and (3) as a result, Textron’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKT: AFSIA , AFSIB , AFSIC , AFSIM , AFSIN , AFSIP )

Class Period: January 22, 2018 - January 18, 2019

Deadline: October 28, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/afsi

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information. Specifically, the complaint alleges that in AmTrust's 2018 merger announcement, the Company said that unlike its common shares, which were being acquired in the Buyout, the six series of publicly traded AmTrust preferred stock were not being purchased in the Merger. The complaint continues to allege that AmTrust misleadingly indicated that the preferred shares would continue to be listed on the NYSE and would remain listed and outstanding after the Merger. The complaint also alleges that conflicting to these statements, on January 18, 2019, less than two months after the Merger, AmTrust revealed it would delist all six series of AmTrust preferred stock from the NYSE. Following this announcement, the preferred stock prices dropped close to 40%.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.