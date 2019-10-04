Sudirman Cup 2019: Danisa Continues to Support Denmark Badminton National Team

Danisa Traditional Danish Butter Cookies Brand Support Denmark Badmintion National Team

Danisa Butter Cookies continues to support Denmark’s national badminton team. Danisa butter cookies brings Danish heritage closer to people globally

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, October 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2019th Sudirman Cup was held in Nanning, China, from 19th to 26th May 2019. The biennial international badminton championship was attended by national teams and member associations of the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

As a global brand that cares immensely about promoting Danish heritage through its premium butter cookies, Danisa Butter Cookies continues to support Denmark’s national badminton team. Danisa brings Danish heritage closer to people globally, especially in China where Danisa is fast becoming the leading Danish butter cookies brand.

On 20th May 2019, the head coach of Denmark team, Mr. Jonathan said, “Our goal is to reach at least the top four and the team will strive to achieve that”. Regarding the partnership with Danisa Butter Cookies he added, “Danisa Danish Butter Cookies brand has supported the Denmark National team for the last five years, and we’re very happy with the good relationship they shared in promoting Danish heritage and culture to the world.”

The Consul General at the Royal Danish Consulate in Guangzhou, Ms. Anja Villefrance, also paid a visit and responded to the media about the fact that Danisa Butter cookies is a long-term sponsor for Denmark’s national badminton team, maintaining a good friendship for five years. Ms. Villefrance said, “I am very happy to see the commitment and support of Danisa Butter Cookies for Denmark’s national badminton team. For sports, it is very important to have an excellent partner. Denmark’s badminton team and Danisa Butter Cookies are both globally recognized and gaining a great reputation. Together, they create a great synergy in bringing Danish culture to the world.”

As the CEO of Danisa Butter Cookies, Mr. Erik said, "We have built years of partnership with Denmark’s National Badminton Team. To witness a glorious moment of the Denmark National Badminton team in all major competitions is a great thing, and it is even greater to witness a perfect integration of brand value and Danish badminton culture. We are confident that the cooperation between the two sides will be maintained for a long time. We hope that through this cooperation, more consumers will know Danisa Butter Cookies as we continue to offer premium butter cookies to the world, so that more consumers will be exposed to Danish food culture and sports.”

About Danisa

About Danisa

Danisa butter cookies is made with Authentic Danish recipe



