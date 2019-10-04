BRITISH SCHOOL OF AVIATION FLYING HIGH WITH VERUTH HOLDINGS INVESTMENT

British School of Aviation British School of Aviation team

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world-renowned Monarch Airlines Engineering Training Academy facilities at London Luton Airport have been purchased from the joint administrators at KPMG, by British School of Aviation (BSA).

BSA has chosen the former Monarch Airlines Engineering Training Academy building as the base for its first ever Aviation Academy, with plans to expand into more facilities nationally and internationally over the next 5 years. The School will launch its first UK Civil Aviation Authority approved Engineering courses in November, with other aviation disciplines following shortly after. BSA is proud to announce that airlines have already booked onto the first courses at the site at London Luton Airport.

Industry recognised experts Anoop Singh Bamrah, Shonu Bamrah, Matt Harvey and Richard Cooper form the Directors of the Board at British School of Aviation, alongside Peter Kara (a non-executive director of Veruth Holdings).

“With airline passenger numbers set to double in the next 12 years, BSA plans to build a global network of world class industry led Aviation Academies, with the aim of training at least 3% of the global market by 2025.”

BSA will provide a new and simplified model of training for the aviation industry, which will enable airlines to outsource all of their requirements for a broad range of key specialist aviation personnel to one industry leading training organisation. The aim is to create a footprint in the UK, which will ultimately be adapted at a local level worldwide.

With a need for improved diversity within the aviation sector and BSA’s passion to produce the best aviation personnel, the company aims to open up the airline industry to all, working with local communities to encourage more students to train for careers in aviation.

This very exciting launch has been equity and loan financed by Veruth Holdings Ltd, Peter Kara and Falcon Flying Services.

Owner of Veruth Holdings Limited, David Sheridan, comments, “As a long-term equity investment company, we are delighted to add British School of Aviation to our portfolio. With their experienced and dedicated team, we see great opportunities both in the UK and globally for the company.”

Director of BSA, Matt Harvey, comments, “We are so pleased to have secured this lucrative investment from Veruth Holdings. We now have the capacity to grow exponentially and we are confident that this investment will ensure the long-term growth of British School of Aviation.”

NOTES TO EDITORS

British School of Aviation

British School of Aviation aims to completely revolutionise the provision of all aviation training by offering a vastly simplified, seamlessly integrated and holistic model for aviation personnel.

Experienced industry veterans, bringing decades of expertise in setting up and operating world-class facilities, propose to take the highly respected and long-established training facilities and upgrade them to provide training using state of the art technology.

At British School of Aviation, our mission is to provide a world class outstanding environment to learn, ultimately producing the very best aviation personnel in the world. We provide airlines with an exceptional service, which is trustworthy, tailored, less time consuming and less costly; for individuals, we make a career in the aviation industry accessible to all, regardless of sex, background, age, race and religion.

Veruth Holdings Limited

Veruth Holdings was founded in 1936 as a manufacturing business. Growing at a steady pace during the 1950s and 1960s Veruth became one of the most successful businesses in its sector with over 200 employees. Two divisions of the company were sold off in the 1970s to large multinational companies. The company later re-formed owning 100% of Europa Components. In 1991 David Sheridan became the Chairman following the death of his father Dr. Vernon Sheridan (the founder of Veruth) and the company was split into a separate entity. Veruth Holdings continues to flourish recognising the importance of long term investment in innovative businesses and solutions and takes great pride in the partnership with the Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce, providing grants to talented engineering students.



