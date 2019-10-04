Cinedigm Acquires A NEW CHRISTMAS for North America

/EIN News/ -- Holiday Indie Hits Theaters, Digital & VOD in December



LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDM) has acquired North American rights to cross-cultural holiday drama A NEW CHRISTMAS. Written by Travis Hodgkins and directed by Dani Tenenbaum (Landing Up), the film stars Prashantt Guptha (Neerja), Preeti Gupta (Unfreedom), and Grace Wacuka (Off-Broadway’s Troilus and Cressida) in her feature film debut. A NEW CHRISTMAS will have its world premiere at the Heartland International Film Festival on October 13, and Cinedigm will release the picture in theaters, on digital, and on demand in December.

A year after losing his mother, Kabir (Guptha) is dreading Christmastime in New York. He’s living alone, estranged from his wife (Gupta), and on the verge of being kicked out of medical school. Then Kabir meets Kioni (Wacuka), a charming woman from Africa who adores Christmas. Kioni convinces Kabir to take her on a tour of the city to see the holiday decorations, leading Kabir to rediscover the magic of Christmas and begin putting his life back together.

“In the backdrop of the quintessential New York holiday season, A NEW CHRISTMAS captures all of the most important values of the holiday: love, hope, and the kindness of strangers,” says Yolanda Macias, Cinedigm’s Executive Vice-President of Acquisitions. “The film emphasizes that no matter where you’re from, Christmas miracles can happen, especially in New York City. Cinedigm and its elves are excited to bring this heartfelt ‘gift’ of a movie to theaters this holiday season.”

"Underlying Christmas are the very serious themes of death and rebirth, which we explore in this movie about a man finding love and hope during Christmas after losing his mother,” says producer Rashaana Shah of Mulberry Films. “We're very happy to be part of the Cinedigm family and know our movie has found the right home for its distribution."

Guptha, who also produces, adds that making A NEW CHRISTMAS “was beyond a strategic decision. Now is the perfect time to showcase a more integrated America and what Christmas means to one and all."

The deal was negotiated by Director of Acquisitions Josh Thomashow for Cinedigm and Shah on behalf of the filmmakers.

