There were 510 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 165,690 in the last 365 days.

Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – September 30, 2019

Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers

/EIN News/ -- LYON, France, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C -  ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol : ERYP)
Website : www.erytech.com

Date Total of shares composing
the share capital		 Total of brut(1) voting
rights		  

Total of net(2) voting
rights

 
December 31, 2018 17 940 035 19 525 606 19 523 106
January 31, 2019 17 940 035 19 525 918 19 523 418
February 28, 2019 17 940 035 19 525 792 19 523 292
March 31, 2019 17 940 035 19 525 808 19 523 308
April 30, 2019 17 940 035 19 526 588 19 524 088
May 31, 2019 17 940 035 19 526 590 19 524 090
June 30, 2019 17 940 035 19 526 590 19 524 090
July 31, 2019 17 940 035 19 526 591 19 524 091
August 31, 2019 17 940 035 19 526 591 19 524 091
September 30, 2019 17 940 035 19 526 591 19 524 091

        

(1) Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2) Without treasury shares.

PDF available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0b2e4839-a741-49e9-a151-1a55e5f0bf6d

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.