Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – September 30, 2019
Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol : ERYP)
Website : www.erytech.com
|Date
|Total of shares composing
the share capital
|Total of brut(1) voting
rights
|
Total of net(2) voting
rights
|December 31, 2018
|17 940 035
|19 525 606
|19 523 106
|January 31, 2019
|17 940 035
|19 525 918
|19 523 418
|February 28, 2019
|17 940 035
|19 525 792
|19 523 292
|March 31, 2019
|17 940 035
|19 525 808
|19 523 308
|April 30, 2019
|17 940 035
|19 526 588
|19 524 088
|May 31, 2019
|17 940 035
|19 526 590
|19 524 090
|June 30, 2019
|17 940 035
|19 526 590
|19 524 090
|July 31, 2019
|17 940 035
|19 526 591
|19 524 091
|August 31, 2019
|17 940 035
|19 526 591
|19 524 091
|September 30, 2019
|17 940 035
|19 526 591
|19 524 091
|(1)
|Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
|(2)
|Without treasury shares.
