Department of Energy Authorizes LNG Exports from the Eagle LNG Project in Florida

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the issuance of an order to Eagle LNG Partners Jacksonville LLC (Eagle LNG) approving exports of domestically produced liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Eagle Jacksonville Project, to be located along the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida. The Eagle Jacksonville Project, ultimately owned by Ferus Natural Gas Fuels, L.P., plans to export small-scale quantities of LNG, as well as serve the domestic market and provide LNG as a shipping fuel.

“I am excited to see a company like Eagle LNG developing new and innovative ways to use U.S. LNG,” said Secretary of Energy Rick Perry. “And I am pleased that the Department of Energy was able to efficiently approve Eagle LNG’s export application after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved the Project, allowing Eagle LNG to bring their innovative LNG solutions to the market as quickly as possible.”

Under the order, Eagle LNG will have authority to export up to 0.14 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas as LNG from the proposed Eagle Jacksonville Project. Eagle LNG is authorized to export the LNG by ocean-going vessel or by ISO container to any country with which the United States does not have a free trade agreement (FTA) requiring national treatment for trade in natural gas, and with which trade is not prohibited by U.S. law or policy. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) authorized Eagle LNG to site, construct, and operate the Eagle Jacksonville Project on September 19, 2019.

“The small scale LNG market is an increasingly important energy supply option for our neighbors, and Eagle LNG has been an industry leader in this growing segment of the market,” said Assistant Secretary for Fossil Energy Steven Winberg. “This action furthers the administration’s commitment to promoting American energy production which is critical to American workers and the American economy.”

Including this Eagle LNG announcement, the Department of Energy has approved 34.66 Bcf/d of exports in the form of LNG and compressed natural gas to non-FTA countries. Of this approved amount, approximately 15 Bcf/d is in various stages of operation and construction.

The United States is the world leader in natural gas production and is currently producing over 91 Bcf/d of natural gas. LNG exports from the United States recently reached over 5 Bcf/d. These exports are enhancing global energy security while stimulating domestic economic development and job creation.

The Eagle LNG Partners Jacksonville LLC order can be found here.

