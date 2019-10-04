Four Interactive Sessions to Take Place at the 2019 Respiratory Drug Delivery Conference

Respiratory Drug Delivery2019

SMi Reports: Four interactive sessions will take place at the inaugural Respiratory Drug Delivery conference to be held on the 6th December in London.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , October 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi is pleased to provide attendees with the opportunity to take part in over five hours of interactive sessions as part of the two day conference. The interactive sessions will focus on novel routes of drug distribution and long term solutions to dealing with the needs of patients.The inaugural conference is part of SMi’s newly branded Asthma and COPD series and will bring together clinical researchers, respiratory drug manufacturers and solution providers to present and discuss the latest developments in respiratory drug delivery Interactive Session 1: “Novel Approaches to characterise Aerosol Dynamics”Key topics:• Introductory overview and case studies highlighting the reality of different characterisation approaches• Assessing Drug Delivery methods, discussing mechanisms and dynamic breakup• Reviewing the effects of the lung environment, including heat and relative humidity and why do dynamics matter in drug delivery?Dr David Lewis, Aerosil Science Director Drug Delivery Technologies, ChiesiInteractive Session 2: “Digital Enablement: could remote photoplethysmograpy be key to patient monitoring compliance?”Key topics:• Assessing the ability for remote photoplethysmographic (rPPG) technologies to solve the challenges of compliance in patient self-monitoring• Reviewing the value of such technologies in predicting and preventing respiratory exacerbations• Considering the barriers to adoption of mass rPPG monitoringLaurence Pearce, Founder and CEO, Xim Ltd.Interactive Session 3: “Respiratory drug delivery: what may the future hold?”Key Topics:• Setting the scene for how intelligent drug delivery can transform the field of respiration and assessing the emerging technologies landscape for improved respiratory drug delivery• Discussion on benefits and challenges of nasal route for drug administrationMayur Patel, Leading innovative medical and combination product development, PA ConsultingInteractive Session 4: Device Discovery: How relevant is a device to the patientKey topics:• Introduction to device discovery• Open discussion on real world studies and feedback on hurdles• Reviewing the operational challenges of RWS• Assessing what the data challenges are once a study is up and runningAbid Raza, Respiratory Medicine, Independent Medical ExpertRegistrations for the conference can be made online at www.respiratorydrugdelivery.com/einpr6 Register by the 31st October to save £100 off the conference price.Respiratory Drug Delivery5th – 6th December 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKFor delegate enquiries please contact Hakam Panum on +44 (0) 20 7827 6128 or hpanum@smi-online.co.ukFor sponsorship enquiries please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



