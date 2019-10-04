JOIN THE OCTOBERFAIR CELEBRATION AT TRACY HILLS THIS SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5th IN TRACY

/EIN News/ -- TRACY, CA, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join the OctoberFair Grand Opening celebration this Saturday, October 5th at Tracy Hills, the new resort-style master planned-community in Tracy. The grand opening event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. so plan on spending the day enjoying local food while listening to festive music and tour the professionally decorated model homes from Lennar and Meritage Homes. Lennar will unveil new models at Topaz today, giving home shoppers the chance to tour a total of 26 single-level and two-story models. Homes in 7 unique villages offer up to 6 bedrooms, up to 4.5 baths and approximately 2,155 to 4,100 square feet of living space with prices starting in the $500,000s.

Home shoppers will also learn more about this smart, WiFi-connected, approx. 5,411-acre community with approx. 45 acres devoted to neighborhood parks including one dog park, 30 acres of community parks, and a Welcome Center/Residents Club with pool, open lawn area for relaxing, multi-purpose room with outdoor fireplace and more.

With seven unique villages and prices beginning in the $500,000s, Tracy Hills has something for everyone.

Vantage at Tracy Hills by Meritage Homes includes four floorplans with three two-story models, offering up to five bedrooms and 3.5 baths in approximately 2,155 to 2,648 square feet.

includes four floorplans with three two-story models, offering up to five bedrooms and 3.5 baths in approximately 2,155 to 2,648 square feet. Vente at Tracy Hills by Shea Homes features three single-level and two-story floorplans, featuring three to six bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 baths in approximately 2,522 to 3,451 square feet.

features three single-level and two-story floorplans, featuring three to six bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 baths in approximately 2,522 to 3,451 square feet. Lennar offers five different villages within Tracy Hills: Amber, Larimar, Opal, Pearl and Topaz. These five villages feature a total of 20 single-level and two-story floorplans featuring up to six bedrooms and 4.5 baths and measuring approximately 2,173 to 4,100 square feet.

Food lovers will certainly appreciate the variety of tastes offered by local Tracy cuisine; Speer BBQ, Burger IM, Steel Smokin BBQ, Waffle Craves, Jolt Coffee & Specialty Beverages, Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt and sweets from Sweet Arts Bakery. This family-friendly event will also feature face painters, balloon artists, fun outdoor games and a pumpkin patch for all to pick a pumpkin of their choice. Plus, since no party is complete without music, home shoppers will enjoy bands playing pop, New Orleans-style jazz, traditional bluegrass, The Out & About Band and the Jeff Bordes band.

In addition, home shoppers can learn more about this smart, WiFi-connected, approx. 5,411-acre community with approx. 45 acres devoted to neighborhood parks including one dog park, 30 acres of community parks, and a community clubhouse and pool. Approximately 42 acres will be devoted exclusively towards several new school sites within the Jefferson School District, including the future K-8 Corral Hollow Elementary School in this first phase.

Nature lovers will appreciate an extensive network of walking trails connecting the villages, 180 acres of open space, and over 3,500 acres devoted to habitat preserve. Even with a location so close to nature, Tracy Hills will be conveniently located within 3 miles to the Altamont Commuter Express (ACE) station, offering connections to major employment hubs and job centers in the Tri-Valley and Silicon Valley areas.

Integral Communities is a diversified real estate company built on over 150 years of combined experience. With a keen focus on innovative strategy, creative design and proven expertise, Integral Communities works for the betterment of communities in which we work. Our portfolio includes an array of master-planned communities, apartment communities and mixed-use development in the West. For more information regarding Integral Communities, please visit www.integralcommunities.com.

The Tracy Hills Welcome Center/Residents Club is located at 2230 Criseldo Mina Avenue, adjacent to Interstate 580 and Corral Hollow Road in Tracy, open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For directions and more information about the Tracy Hills OctoberFair, visit www.TracyHillsLife.com or call 209.650.6504.

###

Attachments

Francine Bangert Kovach Marketing 714-335-9646 Fran@kovachmarketing.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.