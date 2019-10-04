Nationwide Retailers See Strong Sales of Boost Oxygen

Boost Oxygen Logo and Product Family "Customers come in asking for Boost." SCHEELS Dick's Sporting Goods gives their customers a BOOST.

Boost has continual year-over-year growth, even before Shark Tank

We have an extensive retailer family that we strongly support and going into the ‘Tank’ is a uniquely incomparable way to further increase that support.” — Rob Neuner, CEO / Co-Founder

MILFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boost Oxygen is set to appear on this Sunday night’s episode of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ during its’ 11th season on the network. Boost Oxygen CEO/Co-Founder, Rob Neuner, and Chief Operating Officer, Michael Grice, will ‘enter the tank’ to present the background, growth and future opportunities for a Shark to join the team and contribute further to its growth.Founded in 2007, Boost Oxygen has been the entrepreneurial pioneer for developing a brand-new retail category: 95% pure supplemental oxygen in lightweight and portable canisters for health, recovery and athletic performance. Boost developed patented masks and actuators for ergonomic benefits and is the most recognized and trusted brand on the market. Boost Oxygen has set the standard for non-prescription, 100% safe and natural supplemental oxygen for the general public.Chief Executive Officer / Co-Founder Rob Neuner says, ““Appearing on Shark Tank gives us the opportunity to elevate our brand. We have an extensive retailer family that we strongly support and going into the ‘Tank’ is a uniquely incomparable way to further increase that support. By discussing the benefits of 95% pure oxygen in our lightweight and portable bottles with our patent-protected mask, customers will have an increased level of awareness and confidence when giving themselves a Boost!”Our nationwide, multi-door retailers include: CVS Pharmacy Academy Sports + Outdoors , Dick’s Sporting Goods, REI, Sun & Ski Sports, Cabela’s, Walmart. Safeway, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Christy Sports, City Market, Olympia Sports, FYE, Murdoch’s Home and Ranch Supply, Dunham’s Sporting Goods, 7-Eleven and the retail stores of Vail Resorts. The Boost Oxygen website features a Store Locator to easily guide you to the closest convenient retailer location.Boost Oxygen is the only option for 95% pure oxygen in three (3) sizes, with patented mask designs and aromatherapy options with convenient availability at retailers nationwide. The aromatherapy options include Natural (non-scented), Peppermint, Menthol-Eucalyptus and Pink Grapefruit. Early in 2019, a newly launch product called THINK TANK infuses 95% pure oxygen with rosemary. Independent studies show the benefits of rosemary for supporting cognitive brain functions, memory and focus.Boost Oxygen is available at hundreds of regional and independent retail stores in the pharmacy, sporting goods, convenience, supplement and natural health sectors, and also exports worldwide to official distributors on all the 5 major continents.About Boost Oxygen:Boost Oxygen is the #1 trusted brand of portable, lightweight 95% pure oxygen. Based in Milford, Connecticut, Boost Oxygen is a Made in the USA product, available at retailers nationwide and exported worldwide. For more information, images and studies about the benefits of oxygen, visit the website: www.BoostOxygen.com . On social media, consumers post about their experiences on Facebook (@BoostOxygenUSA), Twitter (@BoostO2) and Instagram (@boostoxygen).

SCHEELS is an amazing store and they exclusively offer Boost Oxygen.



