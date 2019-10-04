When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Grand Strand Sandwich is recalling Lunch Box Chicken Salad Fresh Wedges with sell by 10/29/19 to 10/08/19, Lunch Box Chicken Salad Frozen Wedges with a julian date of , Fresh and Local Chicken Salad Croissants sell by date of 10/10/19 and 9/26/19 and due to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

On October 3, 2019 the firm was notified by Star foods aka Mrs. Stratton’s that the chicken salad they make for Grand Strand Sandwich Company, Inc has chicken in it which is involved in a recall. Tip Top Poultry, Inc., initiated a recall and is an ingredient provider to Star Food who makes Grand Strand Sandwich Company’s Chicken Salad.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Product Size UPC Sell By /Julian Dates Lunch Box Chicken Salad Fresh Wedge 4.5 oz package 0 67068 12105 4 Sell by: 10/29/19 10/25/19 10/18/19 10/15/19 10/11/19 10/08/19 Fresh and Local Chicken Salad Croissants 5 oz package 0 67068 13105 3 Sell By 9/19/19 9/24/19 9/26/19 10/1/19 10/3/19 10/10/19 Lunch Box Chicken Salad Frozen Wedge 4.5oz package 0 67068 12105 4 Julian Date 26119

The products were distributed between September 4, 2019 until October 2, 2019. These products were packaged in clear plastic and sold primarily in convenience stores and vending machines located in the States of: North Carolina and South Carolina.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact Kirk McCumbee at 1-843-399-2999 Monday – Thursday 8AM - 4PM, Friday from 8AM - 3PM EST.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.