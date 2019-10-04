Hyde Marine Announces that Hyde GUARDIAN-US™ Ballast Water Treatment System has Completed All USCG Type Approval Testing Requirements with DNV-GL

The Hyde GUARDIAN-US (Universal Service) completes all required testing under 46CFR162.060 and the new IMO Revised G8 Requirements moving it closer to U.S. Coast Guard Type Approval, another IMO Type Approval, and verifying efficacy in all salinity ranges.

/EIN News/ -- Pittsburgh, PA, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyde Marine, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Calgon Carbon Corporation, has announced the completion of shipboard testing in accordance with the DNV-GL created QAPP (Quality Assurance Project Plan) under the supervision of a DHI test team.

Steve Schott, Calgon Carbon’s President and CEO said, “This is an important achievement as it was our last phase of testing required in order to apply for USCG Type Approval. It was critical to meet our customers’ needs by testing in varied and challenging conditions.”

The final tests were conducted in challenging ‘sweet’ fresh water with less than 1 psu, completing shipboard testing in all three salinities. This testing was performed under the direction and supervision of DNV-GL which is serving as an Independent Laboratory per the requirements for U.S. Coast Guard Type Approval testing. The completion of tests in all three salinity ranges and at multiple temperatures and spanning seasons proves both the function and robust design of the chemical-free Hyde GUARDIAN-US™ Ballast Water Treatment System (BWTS).

Hyde Marine is one of the world’s most successful ballast water treatment (BWT) technology companies with more than 500 of its ballast water treatment systems sold to date. The Hyde GUARDIAN-US BWTS uses space efficient filtration and ultraviolet disinfection to treat ships' ballast water to prevent the spread of invasive species from port to port.

“Hyde Marine is very pleased to have completed our testing requirements,” said Chris Todd, Executive Director of Calgon Carbon UV Technologies/Hyde Marine. “Using one of our first customers as an upgrade platform to prove we could retrofit one of our earliest systems to our newest product was a milestone in which Hyde Marine takes great pride. Our platform proved a strenuous test of our system’s functionality as we work to define the limits of machine operation and disinfection efficacy. We are very satisfied with DHI’s analytical approach as well as their enthusiasm to challenge our system in the shipboard testing environment.”

The Hyde GUARDIAN-US BTWS was tested with water containing organism counts far exceeding IMO and U.S. Coast Guard testing requirements and was tested with water with UV transmittance down to 40% UVT. “We are confident that our system can perform to the expectations of our clients anywhere their vessels may go,” said Todd.

Hyde Marine will now complete the application process and expects to submit their application to the U.S. Coast Guard by the end of 2019.

About Calgon Carbon Corporation

Calgon Carbon, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kuraray Co., Ltd. (TYO: 3405) (Kuraray), is a global leader in the manufacture and/or distribution of innovative coal-, wood- and coconut-based activated carbon products – in granular, powdered, pelletized and cloth form – to meet the most challenging purification demands of customers throughout the world.

Complemented by world-class activated carbon and ultraviolet (UV) light purification and disinfection equipment systems and service capabilities, as well as diatomaceous earth and perlites, Calgon Carbon provides purification solutions for more than 700 distinct applications, including drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement, and a variety of industrial and commercial manufacturing processes.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Calgon Carbon employs approximately 1,300 people and operates 20 manufacturing, reactivation, innovation and equipment fabrication facilities in the U.S., Asia, and in Europe, where Calgon Carbon is known as Chemviron.

Calgon Carbon was acquired by Kuraray in March of 2018. With complementary products and services, the combined organization will continue to focus on providing the highest quality and most innovative activated carbon and filtration media products, equipment, and services to meet customer needs anywhere in the world. For more information, visit calgoncarbon.com.

About Hyde Marine

Hyde Marine is part of Calgon Carbon UV Technologies LLC. With more than 100 years in the maritime industry and pioneering development of ballast water treatment technologies, Hyde Marine has become the leading U.S. manufacturer and educator regarding regulations, technologies, installation experiences, and challenges facing this sector. Since its initial launch in 1998, the Hyde GUARDIAN® BWTS has emerged as an industry leader featuring mechanical separation with filtration followed by UV disinfection – with more than 500 Hyde GUARDIAN units sold to date for installation in various ship types and sizes around the world.

