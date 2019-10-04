Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos Announces More than $20 Million in New Grant Awards for Innovative Teacher Prep
Washington — Today, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos awarded more than $20 million in new funding to support innovative teacher preparation models that prepare prospective and new teachers to serve students in high-need schools. Under the Teacher Quality Partnership (TQP) program, the Department of Education made 31 awards totaling $20.1 million. Recipients include more than two dozen school districts, institutions of higher education (IHEs) and nonprofit organizations.
"We know a great teacher is the foundation of a great education," said Secretary DeVos. "By ensuring teachers are able to continually grow and improve in ways that excite and challenge them, we can help students succeed. These grants will help foster meaningful professional development opportunities, especially in the often-lacking areas of STEM and computer science-focused training."
To be eligible, an applicant must form a partnership that includes a high-need school district, an IHE, and a program of education within a partner institution. Partnerships may also include nonprofit organizations.
Over two-thirds of the funded projects are specifically designed to better prepare teachers for teaching STEM and computer science, including innovative ideas such as enabling teachers to earn micro-credentials in the field of computer science. Nearly half of the funded projects will take place in a Qualified Opportunity Zone (see here for more about Opportunity Zones.)
The TQP program is authorized under Title II of the Higher Education Act with the purpose of improving student achievement, elevating the quality of the teacher workforce by enhancing preparation of prospective teachers and professional development of new teachers, and recruiting highly qualified individuals into the teacher workforce.
|
State
|
Grantee
|
FY19 Award Amount
|
CA
|
The CSU, Chico Research Foundation
|
$1,027,195
|
CA
|
California State University, Dominguez Hills Foundation
|
$1,028,844
|
CA
|
Fresno Unified School District
|
$727,285
|
CA
|
Tulare County Office of Education
|
$1,259,565
|
CA
|
The Regents of the University of California, Los Angeles
|
$1,494,943
|
CA
|
Claremont Graduate University
|
$47,790
|
CA
|
University Corporation at Monterey Bay
|
$811,719
|
DC
|
Howard University
|
$104,905
|
FL
|
University of North Florida
|
$138,562
|
GA
|
Board of Control for the Southern Regional Education Board
|
$530,507
|
GA
|
Georgia State University Research Foundation, Inc.
|
$749,343
|
IL
|
The Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois
|
$663,904
|
IN
|
Purdue University
|
$538,864
|
IN
|
Marian University
|
$134,914
|
IN
|
South Bend Community School Corporation
|
$1,099,054
|
MD
|
Bowie State University
|
$1,282,532
|
MD
|
Frostburg State University
|
$577,331
|
MI
|
Wayne State University
|
$169,123
|
MT
|
Montana State University
|
$579,031
|
NC
|
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
|
$182,534
|
NC
|
The University of North Carolina at Greensboro
|
$958,386
|
NM
|
Three Rivers Education Foundation, Inc.
|
$1,366,225
|
NM
|
Southwest Center for Educational Excellence
|
$739,426
|
NM
|
Cooperative Educational Services
|
$249,232
|
NY
|
Research Foundation of CUNY on behalf of Lehman College
|
$697,486
|
NY
|
American Museum of Natural History
|
$280,530
|
NY
|
Teachers College, Columbia University
|
$468,438
|
OH
|
Ohio University
|
$494,914
|
PA
|
Temple University
|
$344,740
|
SC
|
Winthrop University
|
$694,345
|
SC
|
University of South Carolina
|
$667,732
