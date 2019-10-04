There were 507 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 165,701 in the last 365 days.

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos Announces More than $20 Million in New Grant Awards for Innovative Teacher Prep

Washington — Today, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos awarded more than $20 million in new funding to support innovative teacher preparation models that prepare prospective and new teachers to serve students in high-need schools. Under the Teacher Quality Partnership (TQP) program, the Department of Education made 31 awards totaling $20.1 million. Recipients include more than two dozen school districts, institutions of higher education (IHEs) and nonprofit organizations.

"We know a great teacher is the foundation of a great education," said Secretary DeVos. "By ensuring teachers are able to continually grow and improve in ways that excite and challenge them, we can help students succeed. These grants will help foster meaningful professional development opportunities, especially in the often-lacking areas of STEM and computer science-focused training."

To be eligible, an applicant must form a partnership that includes a high-need school district, an IHE, and a program of education within a partner institution. Partnerships may also include nonprofit organizations.

Over two-thirds of the funded projects are specifically designed to better prepare teachers for teaching STEM and computer science, including innovative ideas such as enabling teachers to earn micro-credentials in the field of computer science. Nearly half of the funded projects will take place in a Qualified Opportunity Zone (see here for more about Opportunity Zones.)

The TQP program is authorized under Title II of the Higher Education Act with the purpose of improving student achievement, elevating the quality of the teacher workforce by enhancing preparation of prospective teachers and professional development of new teachers, and recruiting highly qualified individuals into the teacher workforce.

State

Grantee

FY19 Award Amount

CA

The CSU, Chico Research Foundation

$1,027,195

CA

California State University, Dominguez Hills Foundation

$1,028,844

CA

Fresno Unified School District

$727,285

CA

Tulare County Office of Education

$1,259,565

CA

The Regents of the University of California, Los Angeles

$1,494,943

CA

Claremont Graduate University

$47,790

CA

University Corporation at Monterey Bay

$811,719

DC

Howard University

$104,905

FL

University of North Florida

$138,562

GA

Board of Control for the Southern Regional Education Board

$530,507

GA

Georgia State University Research Foundation, Inc.

$749,343

IL

The Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois

$663,904

IN

Purdue University

$538,864

IN

Marian University

$134,914

IN

South Bend Community School Corporation

$1,099,054

MD

Bowie State University

$1,282,532

MD

Frostburg State University

$577,331

MI

Wayne State University

$169,123

MT

Montana State University

$579,031

NC

University of North Carolina at Charlotte

$182,534

NC

The University of North Carolina at Greensboro

$958,386

NM

Three Rivers Education Foundation, Inc.

$1,366,225

NM

Southwest Center for Educational Excellence

$739,426

NM

Cooperative Educational Services

$249,232

NY

Research Foundation of CUNY on behalf of Lehman College

$697,486

NY

American Museum of Natural History

$280,530

NY

Teachers College, Columbia University

$468,438

OH

Ohio University

$494,914

PA

Temple University 

$344,740

SC

Winthrop University

$694,345

SC

University of South Carolina

$667,732
