Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos Announces More than $20 Million in New Grant Awards for Innovative Teacher Prep

Washington — Today, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos awarded more than $20 million in new funding to support innovative teacher preparation models that prepare prospective and new teachers to serve students in high-need schools. Under the Teacher Quality Partnership (TQP) program, the Department of Education made 31 awards totaling $20.1 million. Recipients include more than two dozen school districts, institutions of higher education (IHEs) and nonprofit organizations.

"We know a great teacher is the foundation of a great education," said Secretary DeVos. "By ensuring teachers are able to continually grow and improve in ways that excite and challenge them, we can help students succeed. These grants will help foster meaningful professional development opportunities, especially in the often-lacking areas of STEM and computer science-focused training."

To be eligible, an applicant must form a partnership that includes a high-need school district, an IHE, and a program of education within a partner institution. Partnerships may also include nonprofit organizations.

Over two-thirds of the funded projects are specifically designed to better prepare teachers for teaching STEM and computer science, including innovative ideas such as enabling teachers to earn micro-credentials in the field of computer science. Nearly half of the funded projects will take place in a Qualified Opportunity Zone (see here for more about Opportunity Zones.)

The TQP program is authorized under Title II of the Higher Education Act with the purpose of improving student achievement, elevating the quality of the teacher workforce by enhancing preparation of prospective teachers and professional development of new teachers, and recruiting highly qualified individuals into the teacher workforce.