Blockchain Management Company BlocWatch Secures $5.5 Million Funding Round.

The funds will be deployed to help BlocWatch expand its blockchain management platform and go-to-market strategy.

ROCHESTER, NY, US, October 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlocWatch, the leading enterprise blockchain monitoring , analytics, and security company, announces the closing of a $5.5 million funding round. The funds will be deployed to help BlocWatch expand its blockchain management platform used for enterprise implementations of Hyperledger Fabric, Ethereum, and Corda."This is a very exciting time for anyone involved in blockchain because there is a huge wave of cross-industry enterprise adoption. New use cases for blockchain are emerging daily, and we expect this trend to accelerate in 2020 and beyond" said Aaron Klein, Founder, and CEO of BlocWatch. "BlocWatch is committed to supporting this expansion. Our extensive dashboards, smart filtering, and activity and configuration alerting provides blockchain developers and users peace of mind for their blockchain networks."BlocWatch specializes in helping users visualize their blockchain to expose potential issues. It collects chain activity and configuration data, displays this information in pre-built and user-defined dashboards, and compares the data against its proprietary library of best practice and configuration checks. BlocWatch also provides customized and automatic alerts of transactional activities and configuration changes. This enables rapid recognition and, if needed, remediation of suspicious activity. BlocWatch also supplies users with a complete, accessible, and auditable record of individual and chain activity. These records may be required for regulatory compliance, financial audits, and dispute resolution. Finally, for networks that require it, BlocWatch provides an independent, third-party validation to help build user and network trust."For over 20 years our team has been building enterprise monitoring solutions to enable new technology adoption. We have taken the lessons learned from our previous successes and are now applying them to support blockchain adoption" said Aaron C. Newman, Co-Founder of BlocWatch. "The core BlocWatch team most recently founded and grew CloudCheckr into the leading independent cloud management platform. In doing so, we supported and enabled the wave of public cloud adoption. We anticipate doing the same here in the blockchain space" added Aaron.The funding round was comprised of institutional investors such as Mistral Venture Partners, Reno Seed Fund, and Impact Capital along with multiple angel investors. As part of the funding, Code Cubitt, the Managing Director of Mistral Venture Partners, joined the BlocWatch Board of Directors.About BlocWatch, Inc.BlocWatch provides public and private blockchain monitoring, management, and verification. BlocWatch’s best-in-class analytics and visualizations create transparency for blockchain ecosystems deployed by service providers, enterprises, and government users. Founded in 2018, the company is headquartered in Reno, NV, with offices in Rochester, NY and Seattle, WA. BlocWatch products include BlocMonitor , enabling visibility and insight into blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLTs), with enterprise-grade monitoring and management capabilities and BlocTrust , providing independent, third-party verification and assurance for blockchain and DLT transactions. BlocWatch helps customers achieve peace of mind that their blockchain applications and ecosystems are performing as intended, safe from bad actors, and transparent for audits and compliance.Interested in discussing how BlocWatch can help? Visit www.blocwatch.com/contact-us to connect with our team to learn more or schedule a live demo.



