When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 04, 2019 FDA Publish Date: October 04, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Fruit/Fruit Product Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Norovirus Company Name: Cornerstone Premium Foods Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Cornerstone Premium Foods of Syracuse, New York is recalling a specific lot of product containing frozen blackberries (noted below) due to the potential of being contaminated with Norovirus. FDA testing of frozen blackberries was reported to have tested positive for Norovirus.

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus. Consumption of product contaminated with Norovirus may cause acute onset of symptoms of gastroenteritis including severe nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Less common symptoms are low-grade fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and fatigue. Although most symptoms end within 48 hours, the elderly, young children and immunocompromised persons may develop prolonged, or more severe symptoms.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this recall. Impacted retailers have removed these products from store shelves. The FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the issue.

Specific lot information is as follows:

Product UPC Code Lot Number Expiry Date Distribution Dates 16 oz Cornerstone Frozen Blackberries 8 55104 00765 9 GC 1 1092 9 April, 2021 4/2/2019-8/7/2019

Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to destroy or urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Cornerstone Premium Foods at 1-800-333-0949, Monday – Friday, 8:00AM – 5:00PM EST.

This product was sold to various retailers in NY, MA, PA, ME, FL, AL, WI, CT, and WV.