BANGI, Inc. to Support Cancer Awareness Following CMO’s Appearance on Good Morning America

/EIN News/ --



Company to Support Use of Cannabis for Research and Treatment of Cancer

LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- BANGI, Inc . (OTC: BNGI), a diversified investment vehicle that acquires and leases specialized real estate assets in the cannabis, hemp and CBD industries, today announced that its recently announced Chief Marketing Officer, Matthew Knowles, revealed that he has been diagnosed with breast cancer during a live interview this week on “Good Morning America” , the most-watched morning news show. The interview launched BANGI’s campaign to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month by focusing its efforts this year on educating patients around the globe on the efficacy of cannabis in treating the deadly disease.

Mr. Knowles noted that immediately after his diagnosis, he made a conscious decision to not just fight his disease but to contribute his time and energy towards increasing awareness of breast cancer in men. He is looking forward to leveraging his influence within the music industry together with his extensive network of celebrities and public figures to generate awareness, research and treatment of the prevalence of breast cancer in men. In fact, his decision to join BANGI as its Chief Marketing Officer was primarily driven by his plans to use the position as a platform to promote and market the use of cannabis for the treatment of cancer.

Medical Marijuana Gains Widespread Acceptance for Treatment of Cancer

Cannabis has recently gained widespread acceptance from the international medical and scientific communities for being an effective treatment for a wide variety of cancers, including ceasing or reversing progress of the core disease, as well as effectively treating several of its symptoms. With more than 100 types of cancer afflicting tens of millions of people — including cancers of the lungs, skin, colon, prostate, and brain — breast cancer in both men and women continues to be the most prevalent type of this disease. It is estimated that one in eight women will, at some point in their lives, develop the disease, which is the most common type of cancer among females. It accounts for about 10-15 percent of all cases of cancer in women globally.

“Breast cancer is responsible for the death of over half a million men and women around the world annually,” said Dr. Neil Parson, Chairman and CEO of BANGI, Inc. “Although, most forms of breast cancer are resistant to conventional treatments, cannabis is believed to be the most effective treatment for positive and triple-negative types of breast tumors. This is especially promising for patients with triple-negative, which affects about 15 percent of those with the disease, because no standard therapy exists for this variant and patient prognosis remains poor. Unfortunately, the many medicinal benefits of cannabis to treat various ailments, including cancer, have not been accurately or consistently covered within the medical communities,” continued Dr. Parsan.

“Although we were extremely disheartened to learn of Matthew’s diagnosis with breast cancer months ago, we were just as excited to hear his ideas on how he could capitalize on BANGI’s growing presence within the cannabis industry to generate global awareness of breast cancer in men and the efficacy of cannabis in treating the deadly disease. Considering BANGI’s future success is tied directly to the continued emergence of the cannabis industry, we felt it was our moral and ethical obligation to create global awareness of the plant’s ability to effectively treat various forms of cancer as well as ease many of its side effects. Although we had hundreds of potential candidates to fill this position, our Board was easily convinced that Matthew’s drive, determination and passion would ensure we achieve this goal in the short-term,” concluded Dr. Parsan.

Scientific Studies Reveal the Medicinal Powers of Both THC and CBD

Some studies have revealed that cannabinoid receptors are overexpressed in the tumors of particular cancers, such as those of the breast, liver, lungs, and prostate. Cannabinoids from cannabis bind with these overexpressed receptors and either switch off the cell’s ability to divide and replicate or simply kill it (apoptosis).

In this manner, multiple cannabinoids (CBD and THC) can work in tandem with the body’s endocannabinoid system to induce cancer cell death, inhibit cell growth, or prevent the metastasis (spread) of cancer cells. In addition, cannabinoids help prevent good, healthy cells from being damaged by neighboring or traveling cancer cells. Cannabis also delivers no major negative side effects, unlike most pharmaceutical therapies, opiates for pain management, and chemotherapy.

The potential uses of medical marijuana for cancer patients are becoming more well known among patients and oncologists. A study conducted in a state with legalized medicinal and recreational marijuana published in CANCER-- a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society -- found that approximately one quarter of surveyed patients used marijuana in the past year, mostly for physical and psychological symptoms. Another study in the Journal of Clinical Oncology found that about half of oncologists recommended medical marijuana to their cancer patients.

To be added to BANGI’s investor or media lists, please call 833-BANGINC or via email at ir@bangistock.com.

Follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BangiInc .

Follow us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/bangiinc/ .

Follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BANGI-Inc

For additional information about BANGI, please visit www.bangistock.com .

About BANGI, Inc. [ OTC: BNGI ]

BANGI (pronounced bon-ghee), which means "marijuana" or "hemp" in the African dialect Swahili, is a diversified investment vehicle that acquires and leases specialized real estate assets, such as cannabis farms. The Corporation combines hard asset security and long-term appreciation potential. For more information, visit www.bangistock.com .

BANGI, Inc. Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the investment offerings and the terms thereof, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

BANGI, Inc.

833-BANGINC

ir@bangistock.com

Attachment

Matthew Knowles Matthew Knowles, CMO of BANGI, Inc. Discloses His Diagnosis with Breast Cancer on Good Morning America



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.