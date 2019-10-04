Bridgeline to Sponsor and Exhibit at Midwest eCommerce Summit in Chicago

/EIN News/ -- Burlington, Mass., Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), provider of a leading, cloud-based Digital Experience Platform, announced today that they are an exhibitor and sponsor of the 2019 Midwest eCommerce Summit hosted by IC Summits which will be held in the Chicago Marriot Downtown Magnificent Mile on October 8th and 9th.

Bridgeline eCommerce experts will be attending the Midwest eCommerce Summit to showcase the artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities of its Celebros Search product - a leading NLP site search solution that can easily integrate with any eCommerce platform to provide unparalleled dynamic search capabilities and frictionless product discovery experiences. Our machine learning algorithms decipher long-tail searches automatically classifying product data and producing the most relevant search concepts. Celebros Search by Bridgeline offers a suite of conversion driven features such as our advanced auto-complete, dynamic merchandising, instant search capabilities providing search results in real-time.

In addition, Bridgeline will also showcase its Unbound Commerce offering, a comprehensive customer experience platform to manage the complete B2C and B2B customer journey. Retailers can manage product data, merchandising, coupons, promos, customers and order fulfillment while monitoring their eCommerce transactions and performance with real-time dashboards and reports. Bridgeline will highlight its international capabilities including multi-site management, multi-currency, multi-lingual and taxation service integrations supporting global markets. Unbound Commerce accommodates a variety of payment, shipping and logistics options with pre-built integrations with industry-leading providers.

Bridgeline’s EVP of Product Marketing, Carl Prizzi will be a panelist on the B2B eCommerce session talking about Bridgeline’s experience working with traditional B2B manufacturers - helping them sell direct to consumer while avoiding and managing B2B channel conflict.

Contact Bridgeline for more information on our transformative leading-edge eCommerce solutions and to schedule a free, one-on-one eCommerce site evaluation: https://www.bridgeline.com/midwestecommerce





Midwest eCommerce Summit by ICS Summits

The Midwest eCommerce summits bring together 400+ retailers, brands, and decision makers to connect, learn and collaborate with a day of relevant content, curated meetings, excellent networking opportunities and productive social engagements.

Learn how industry experts and your like-minded peers are tackling their biggest challenges and delivering a winning integration of operational excellence and use of new technology to innovate, embrace digital and build an agile organization, grow margins and improve experience across the board. This is the place where leaders spanning the retail ecosystem come together to evolve their community, empowering the industry as a whole. For more information about the Midwest eCommerce Summit and event registration, please visit the IC Summits website at: https://retailsummits.com



About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company™, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience - from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline's product portfolio encompasses Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Authenticated Community Portals, Social Media Management, Translation and Web Analytics. These solutions help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies.

To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Press Contact: Carl Prizzi Bridgeline Digital, Inc. EVP Product Marketing press@bridgeline.com

