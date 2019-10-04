eXp Realty Announces Partnership to Build Community of 80 Homes

Company Also Introduces Charitable Efforts to Help Local Communities, Agents and Staff

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS , Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™ and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI), today announced several charitable initiatives at its annual event, which brought together 2,500 eXp Realty agents, brokers and staff as well as agents interested in learning more about the company. These charitable efforts exemplify eXp Realty’s core values of service and community.



New Story

eXp introduced a partnership with New Story, an international, nonprofit organization that builds homes and communities in the developing world. eXp Realty and its agents and staff have committed to raising $560,000 to fund the creation of an 80-home community in Ocuituco, Mexico. The funds will support the area’s most vulnerable families, whose homes were irrevocably damaged during an earthquake.

“We are pleased to partner with eXp Realty to build an entire community of homes,” said Brett Hagler, co-founder and CEO at New Story. “New Story is pioneering solutions to end homelessness worldwide, and we share eXp’s commitment of service to the community. With eXp’s support, 80 families will have a place to call home; they will be able to rebuild their lives after a devastating natural disaster.”

I Heart eXp

eXp also announced I Heart eXp, an agent-led initiative to give back to agents’ local communities, starting with an inaugural eXp Community Day on Oct. 7. eXp Realty agents across North America will give their time and talents in a variety of ways, such as assembling donation bags, providing home repair services to low-income homeowners and delivering food to children in need.

eXtend a Hand

eXp has applied for nonprofit status for eXtend a Hand, a fund that provides assistance to eXp Realty agents, staff and their immediate families who are experiencing hardship as a result of catastrophic events, such as natural disasters or illnesses that prevent them from working and supporting their families.

“At eXp, our core values are key to who we are as a company,” said eXp World Holdings CEO, Chairman and Founder Glenn Sanford. “We are committed to making positive change in our company, our communities and around the world. We innately understand the importance of home and each of these efforts helps vulnerable populations, and our own agents and staff, achieve stability in their lives. I’m proud of our agents and staff who are engaged in serving others.”

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also houses eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 23,000 agents across 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and six Canadian provinces. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.exprealty.com .

Connect with eXp Realty and eXp World Holdings:

Media Relations Contact:

Cynthia Nowak

Vice President, Marketing and Communications, eXp Realty

360.419.5285 ext. 116

cynthia.nowak@exprealty.net

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Falesnik

Managing Director, MZ Group – MZ North America

949.385.6449

greg.falesnik@mzgroup.us



