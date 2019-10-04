American International Holdings Corp Subsidiary, YS Brands, Inc., Receives First Purchase Order from Major Multi-Billion Dollar E-Commerce Retailer

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, TX, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American International Holdings Corp. (OTC: “AMIH” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its newly launched subsidiary, YS Brands, Inc., has received its first purchase order from a major multi-billion-dollar ecommerce retailer for an initial purchase of 20,000 pairs of premium designer women’s shoes under the label, “Yosi New York,” to be delivered just in time for the holiday season.



YS Brands, Inc. was recently formed as a wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to creating, designing, manufacturing and marketing new premium designer shoe concepts intended to sell through both direct to consumer (retail and e-commerce) and wholesale through larger, bigger box retail stores.

“We are extremely excited to receive our first purchase order from this multi-billion-dollar ecommerce retailer and to have had the opportunity to create a brand to be sold exclusively on their website and to customers on a worldwide basis,” comments Jacob Cohen, the Company’s President and CEO.

About The Company

American International Holdings Corp (OTC:AMIH) is a diversified holding company dedicated to acquiring, managing and operating health, wellness, beauty, and lifestyle companies, businesses and/or brands located both in the United States and abroad. The Company seeks opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that possess strong brand values and that can generate long-term sustainable free cash flow and attractive returns in order to maximize value for the Company and its stakeholders.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including words such as "may," "can," "could," "should," "predict," "aim," "potential," "continue," "opportunity," "intend," "goal," "estimate," "expect," "expectations," "project," "projections," "plans," "anticipates," "believe," "think," "confident," "scheduled," or similar expressions, as well as information about management's view of American International Holding Corp’s future expectations, plans and prospects. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of American International Holding Corp, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in documents American International Holding Corp files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on American International Holding Corp's future results. American International Holding Corp cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as indicative of current value or as a guarantee of future results, herein, and shall not be relied upon as a promise or representation.

In this release, we may rely on and refer to information regarding our industry and the market for our products in general from market research reports, analyst reports and other publicly available information. Although we believe that this information is reliable, we cannot guarantee the accuracy and completeness of this information, and we have not independently verified any of it. Some data is also based on our good faith estimates.

SOURCE: American International Holdings Corp.

Contact information at: info@amihcorp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.