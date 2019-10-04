MTBC Equips Healthcare Providers to Successfully Adopt Telemedicine

/EIN News/ -- SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC , Inc . (NASDAQ:MTBC) (NASDAQ: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced their 6-part training series, which is designed to empower healthcare providers to successfully integrate telemedicine into their existing practices. This 6-part webinar series will be open to all healthcare providers, free of cost.



The schedule for MTBC’s webinar series, “Successfully Integrating Telemedicine into my Medical Practice”, is the following:

Date Topic October 16, 2019, 12:00 PM ET Telemedicine 101: Is it a good fit for my practice? October 30, 2019, 12:00 PM ET Getting paid, part 1: Navigating the telemedicine reimbursement landscape November 13, 2019, 12:00 PM ET Getting paid, part 2: Key coding issues in telemedicine November 20, 2019, 12:00 PM ET The launch: Successfully deploying and integrating telemedicine into my practice December 4, 2019, 12:00 PM ET Best practices: Professional standards and best practices for telemedicine December 18, 2019, 12:00 PM ET Compliance: Avoiding the key legal pitfalls and risks in telemedicine

The webinars will be hosted by key members of the MTBC team. To register for the free webinars, healthcare providers can visit http://207376.hs-sites.com/talkmdwebinars .

About MTBC

MTBC, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our integrated Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "MTBC," and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "MTBCP."

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com . To view MTBC's latest investor presentation, read recent articles, and listen to interviews with management, please visit ir.mtbc.com/events .

