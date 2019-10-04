WealthManagement.com Releases 2019 Rankings for Best On-Campus Colleges for Financial Planning

First ever quantitative, data-based ranking of colleges for financial planning, based on program scope, faculty experience and student outcomes.

Texas Tech University tops the list; University of Wisconsin-Madison, Utah Valley University rank number two and three, respectively.

Focus on financial planning programs underscores growing industry demand for trained professionals in financial planning; spotlights educational and professional opportunities for students.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WealthManagement.com, the leading resource for financial advisors and retirement planning professionals, today unveiled the 2019 rankings of the best colleges and universities with four-year, degree-granting programs preparing professionals for careers in financial planning.

In this, the first ever quantitative ranking of co-campus colleges and universities offering degrees in financial planning, Wealth Management editors surveyed over 100 college financial planning programs registered with the CFP Board to determine the highest quality programs.

The programs typically produce students graduating with a BA/BS degree in financial planning.

Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas is ranked number one for the breadth of its program and quality of its faculty.

Financial planning programs offered by the University of Wisconsin in Madison, WI and Utah Valley University in Orem, UT are ranked second and third, respectively.

The University of Missouri in Columbia came in at number four. The University of North Florida in Jacksonville was number five.

“The population of the U.S. is aging and there is an increased need for proficient financial planning professionals to help guide clients as they prepare for retirement,” said David Armstrong, editor in chief of WealthManagement.com. “Yet while there are established and well-respected rankings of American colleges and universities, business schools, law schools, and medical schools, there has not until now been a rigorous, quantitative rating of colleges and universities that prepare professionals for careers in financial planning.”

The complete rankings and methodology are published in the October 2019 issue of Wealth Management Magazine and online.

The rankings considered the credentials of the faculty, the number of financial planning degrees it offers, and the quality of the preparation the students receive to pass the Certified Financial Planning (CFP) examination administered by the CFP Board. CFP Board-Registered Programs are financial planning education programs at the college or university level that meet specific criteria for preparing professionals who wish to fulfill the education component for obtaining the credential.

The top ranked programs generally display a mix of the following criteria: a high ratio of faculty who have earned CFP credentials; larger faculties as measured by full-time equivalents (FTEs), offer electives in finance beyond the minimums designated by the CFP Board, and report a high number of “completions” to the CFP Board, the number of students each program certifies have completed a financial plan development (capstone) course registered with the CFP Board.

For example, the CFP Board requires registered financial planning programs to offer a minimum of six courses, including investments, estate planning, retirement planning, risk management, tax matters, and insurance. In addition, registered programs must offer a Capstone course which demonstrates a student’s ability to develop and deliver a comprehensive financial plan. The Wealth Management rankings recognize programs that offer electives above the minimum number of courses and feature a Capstone course taught by a professor who has earned the CFP certification.

The present study evaluated colleges and universities that offer on-campus, four-year degree granting programs in financial planning. A subsequent study will rank schools offering on-demand, distance learning programs to prepare students for careers in financial planning.

To read the complete story, click here .

About WealthManagement.com

WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business—all from one site.

About Informa

Informa PLC is a leading, international business to business information services Group, operating in over 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

