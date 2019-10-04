Pottle's Transportation Selects ORBCOMM for Fleet-Wide Trailer Monitoring Solution

Enables Pottle’s to increase asset utilization, improve turn times and provide the highest level of quality service and customer satisfaction

/EIN News/ -- ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has been selected by Pottle’s Transportation, LLC (Pottle’s), a nationally recognized carrier based in Bangor, ME, to provide its latest trailer monitoring solution for their dry van fleet. ORBCOMM’s end-to-end telematics solution provides wireless connectivity through its industry-leading hardware and integrated Cloud-based analytics platform for efficient fleet management.

Pottle’s is using ORBCOMM’s advanced trailer monitoring solution , which features a high-sensitivity solar panel and built-in cargo sensor, along with its robust platform to manage its dry van trailers , gaining complete visibility and control over their entire fleet. ORBCOMM’s solution enables Pottle’s to access live and scheduled status updates whether their trailers are in transit or in the yard, so they always know where their trailers are located and if they are empty or loaded, improving turn times and yard management while saving their drivers time and fuel. ORBCOMM’s trailer telematics solution also provides Pottle’s with the unique ability to see precise data to schedule trailer maintenance, inspections and time elapsed for increased asset utilization and performance. The ORBCOMM devices can be installed externally on trailers in about 10 minutes, even when the asset is loaded, making Pottle’s deployments quick and efficient with minimal disruption to their operations.

In addition, Pottle’s will utilize ORBCOMM’s trailer telematics data with their McLeod Transportation Management Software (TMS) for a centralized view with actionable insight, enhancing productivity throughout their entire organization.

“We are pleased to be selected by an industry leader such as Pottle’s Transportation to launch their fleet-wide trailer monitoring program, which leverages ORBCOMM’s advanced functionality, value-added services and deep expertise in transportation,” said Marc Eisenberg, Chief Executive Officer of ORBCOMM Inc. “ORBCOMM’s ability to provide best-in-class telematics solutions for multiple transport asset classes through one integrated platform offers Pottle’s a strong, long-lasting ROI and supports their plans for future growth and expansion into new markets.”

“Trailer tracking is an essential tool for enhancing visibility, improving utilization and lowering costs, and ORBCOMM offers a solution that gives us all of those benefits through accurate locations and cargo sensing data,” said Chelsea Pottle Demmons, Vice President of Pottle’s Transportation. “One of our main goals is to reduce the amount of time spent sending drivers into locations looking for empty trailers. We searched the market for a trailer monitoring system that meets all of our needs reliably and cost effectively, and we found it with ORBCOMM.”

For more information about ORBCOMM’s trailer monitoring solutions, please click here or visit ORBCOMM in Booth 3003 at the ATA Management Conference & Exhibition at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA, from October 5-9, 2019.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com .

About Pottle’s Transportation LLC

Since 1962 Pottle’s Transportation LLC has grown into a nationally recognized carrier, growing from 11 trucks to 160-plus trucks with 575 trailers. Pottle’s is a family-operated business and believes in recruiting and maintaining the best truck drivers in the industry. Barry Pottle, CEO of Pottle’s Transportation, is currently serving as Chairman of the American Trucking Association (ATA). For more information, visit www.pottlestrans.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to our plans, objectives and expectations for future events and include statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning the Company’s expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results, projected, expected or implied by the forward-looking statements, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, specific consideration should be given to various factors described in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and Part II, Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements or cautionary factors, except as required by law.

