Assure Holdings Announces Issuance of Options Under Stock Option Plan

Company Appoints Scott Kozak as Director of Investor and Media Relations

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services, is pleased to announce that pursuant to its Stock Option Plan (the “SOP”), the Company will grant 457,500 incentive stock options (“Options”) to certain Directors, Officers, and Investor Relations service providers (as described below), which includes a 150,000 grant to recently appointed board of directors member Steven Summer. Additional option grants were made to EVP of Operations Alex Rasmussen, VP of Strategy Paul Webster and other employees of Assure. All of the above Options will have an exercise price of US$1.28 per share (equivalent to C$1.71) and will vest as follows: 20% of the issuance will vest immediately upon the date of grant (“Grant Date”) and one sixth of the balance will vest in equal amounts every six (6) months thereafter. Such options will be exercisable for a period of five (5) years from the Grant Date.



All options are subject to the terms of the SOP, and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) and will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance. The issuance is subject to Exchange approval.

Scott Kozak Appointed as Director of Investor and Media Relations

Assure Holdings has appointed Scott Kozak as director of investor and media relations.

Kozak will be responsible for overseeing the Company’s investor relations activities, including management of financial communications with investors and financial analysts. He will also oversee media relations efforts involving public and corporate communications and lead internal communications initiatives.

Kozak comes to Assure with 15 years of strategic communications experience, including more than 5 years working with public and non-profit companies in the healthcare sector. He has previously served in management roles at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Ciber, InnerWorkings and FTI Consulting.

“Scott has significant financial markets and media expertise and will be a valuable addition to our team,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. “As we continue to expand our platform into new geographies and surgical verticals, Scott will help us raise awareness, share the story and build even stronger relationships with our key stakeholders.”

Commenting on his appointment, Kozak stated, “This is an exciting time for Assure as it continues to cement its position as a leader in the growing intraoperative neuromonitoring industry. I am looking forward to communicating the company’s evolution and accomplishments across a variety of audiences.”

Kozak earned a Master of Science in Communications from Northwestern University, a Certificate in Finance from the University of California, Berkeley, and dual Bachelor of Arts degrees in Economics and International Relations from American University in Washington, D.C.

Kozak, as part of his compensation, will receive an annual salary of $120,000 paid biweekly, up to $20,000 in variable compensation and 25,000 Options. The Options will have an exercise price of US$1.28 per share (equivalent to C$1.71) and will vest as follows: 20% of the issuance will vest immediately upon the Grant Date and one sixth of the balance will vest in equal amounts every six (6) months thereafter. Such options will be exercisable for a period of five (5) years from the Grant Date.

Kozak does not have any direct or indirect interest in the common stock of the Company and does not intend to acquire any in the immediate near future. Additionally, Kozak’s appointment remains subject to review and approval by the Exchange.

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. While Assure focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that Assure anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information and forward-looking statements. Such information or statements may involve, but is not limited to, comments with respect to strategies, expectations, planned operations and future actions of the Company. Often, but not always, forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Assure to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and the forward-looking statements. Such factors may be based on information currently available to Assure, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this release and Assure undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date of this release. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact

Scott Kozak, Investor and Media Relations

Assure Holdings Corp.

1-720-287-3093

Scott.Kozak@assureiom.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.