Optinose Appoints Michael Richardson to New Position of Vice President, Business Development

/EIN News/ -- YARDLEY, Pa., Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today reported the creation of a new role of Vice President, Business Development and appointment of Michael Richardson into the new position. In this role, Michael will be responsible for identifying, evaluating, and executing on business development opportunities that support the overall corporate strategy.



"While our team continues to focus the bulk of our resources on the commercial launch of XHANCE® and on achieving our near-term objectives, we feel it is also important to start dedicated efforts toward evaluation of opportunities that leverage our capabilities, the capabilities of other organizations, or create new options for supporting longer-term growth,” said Chief Executive Officer Peter Miller. “Michael has a successful track-record as a business development leader in the pharmaceutical industry and we are confident his efforts can help us advance our mission to further accelerate the growth of XHANCE and to build a leading ENT and allergy company.”

Michael joins Optinose from Princeton Biopharma where he led their commercial activities. Prior to Princeton Biopharma, Michael had roles of increasing responsibility at Grunenthal, Cephalon, and Johnson & Johnson. Michael earned his MBA at Duke University and his BA at West Virginia University.

About Optinose

Optinose is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists. Optinose has offices in the U.S., the U.K. and Norway. To learn more, please visit www.optinose.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.



Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements that are not historical facts are hereby identified as forward-looking statements for this purpose and include, among others, statements regarding XHANCE growth, the Company's future operations, financial performance, financial position, prospects, objectives and other future events. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially and adversely from those indicated by such forward-looking statements including, among others: physician and patient acceptance of XHANCE; the Company’s ability to maintain adequate third-party reimbursement for XHANCE (market access); market opportunities for XHANCE may be smaller than expected; the Company’s ability to grow XHANCE prescriptions; and the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission - which are available at www.sec.gov. As a result, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Optinose Investor Contact

Jonathan Neely

jonathan.neely@optinose.com

267.521.0531



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.