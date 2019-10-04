Grand Opening of Funko Hollywood Set For November 18, 2019

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funko, Inc. ("Funko,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:FNKO), a leading pop culture consumer products company, announced today that its new retail location in Hollywood will officially open its doors to the public on Monday, November 18, 2019. Funko plans to celebrate with a special Grand Opening event. The store will be located at 6201 Hollywood Blvd. in Los Angeles.



Funko Hollywood’s Grand Opening event will kick off at 10:00AM on November 18. There is no cost to enter, but entry will be subject to availability. Those interested in attending will be able to pre-register online. There will also be a standby line onsite for those who are unable to pre-register, but still hope to attend. Additional information will be announced in the coming weeks through Funko's social channels.

“Our team has done a phenomenal job bringing these sets to life. We’re thrilled to now be a permanent fixture in the Hollywood community and look forward to bringing the magic of Funko to the fans, families and entertainment aficionados,” said Funko Chief Executive Officer, Brian Mariotti.

As part of the Grand Opening, Funko is partnering with Alaska Airlines to offer a chance to attend the Grand Opening event. Those selected will receive airfare, accommodations, a gift card, and guaranteed entry to the Grand Opening.

The Hollywood store will be the second brick-and-mortar retail location for Funko. The company’s first and original store, located at its headquarters in Everett, Washington, has already become a destination for pop culture enthusiasts and more. The 40,000 square-foot Hollywood location will be brimming with highly shareable social media moments, including life-size Funko statues and immersive “sets” inspired by some of the biggest pop culture fandoms.

