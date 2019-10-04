VERB Adds CBD Wellness Market Innovator NAVAN GLOBAL to its Expanding Client Roster

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) ("VERB"), a leader in business-focused interactive video-based CRM, sales and marketing applications, and the pioneer of Augmented Sales Intelligence software, today announced that North Carolina-based network marketing firm Navan Global (“Navan”) has entered into an agreement to adopt and deploy VERB’s application for use by their network of sales consultants.



Navan provides its customers and consultants with a variety of health and wellness focused products, which are offered through a transparent, people-first, direct sales business model. With the VERB app and its full suite of capabilities, Navan can equip its consultants with industry leading tools to more effectively track and drive prospect engagement and convert more leads to sales.

VERB’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) application includes its popular interactive video capabilities and will be customized for Navan. The bespoke app will also include VERB’s sampling module, allowing Navan’s consultants to boost sales to new levels by ordering samples of Navan’s line of CBD products to be delivered to prospects quickly and easily right through the VERB app and then track those deliveries in the app for effective follow-up and close. Under the terms of the agreement, Navan will be leveraging the VERB app to facilitate sales growth in the U.S. for both english and spanish speaking markets. The application is being offered in accordance with VERB’s subscription-based SaaS model.

“Our goal at Navan has always been to disrupt the network marketing industry through a people-first approach,” said Trey Knight, CEO and Founder of Navan. “By adopting a culture of honesty and transparency, we’re looking to set a new standard, one that benefits each key stakeholder in the distribution channel. In support of our mission, we’re looking forward to leveraging VERB’s intuitive and powerful technology to provide a set of tools for our consultants that will allow them, and us, to more effectively tell our story and engage a greater number of customers.”

Nick Hoggan, Chief Revenue Officer for VERB, added, “Navan’s sales consultants will benefit greatly from many of our newest, innovative sales-driving features, as well as the total ease-of-use that comes with our customized app, and we look forward to assisting them grow their business and enhance their bottom-line.”

About VERB

VERB Technology Company, Inc. is rapidly emerging as the market leader in interactive video-based customer relationship management (“CRM”) sales and marketing applications. With offices in California and Utah, USA, VERB provides next-generation CRM lead generation, and video marketing software applications to sales-based organizations in 60 countries and in 48 languages. The Company’s proprietary and patent-pending technology platform produces real-time, measurable results with customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. The Company’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company’s technology is integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms, including Oracle NetSuite, Adobe Marketo, and integrations into Salesforce.com, Odoo, and Microsoft, among others are underway. For more information, please visit:.verb.tech

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of this Act, statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company’s actual results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and other filings with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

