Coastline College, A National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education, Participates in National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

/EIN News/ -- ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, a collaborate effort between government and industry to educate the American public to the importance of cybersecurity. In today’s digital world, it is important for the public to understand that cybersecurity involves more than just businesses and national security interests. The general public’s private information is vulnerable as well, through the use of computers, cell phones, and the Internet of Things. The number of cybersecurity hacking incidents and threats to personal and business data is increasing every year. This year’s theme is Own IT. Secure IT. Protect It. #BeCyberSmart.

Coastline College is designated by the Department of Homeland Security and National Security Agency as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense for Two-Year Colleges (CAE2Y). There are only five community colleges in California that hold this special designation and Coastline was the first community college to receive this prestigious designation. Coastline’s Cybersecurity program offers a traditional 60-unit Associate degree, in addition to several career certificates.

Coastline College will host an exciting series of events and workshops to inform and educate the public on cybersecurity topics throughout the month of October at Coastline’s Garden Grove campus, located at 12901 Euclid St, 3rd Floor, Garden Grove, CA. Some of the hands-on events include:

CyberTech Expo on October 18th from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm, with hands-on experience, cybersecurity fundamentals and presentations, including a keynote speaker from the FBI will also be present.

Hand-on training and a Cyber Defense capture-the-flag (CTF) competition on October 19th from 9:00 am -2:00 pm. This will be an individual competition with players participating at Coastline College, Cypress College, Irvine Valley College, and Long Beach City College.

The CyberTech Expo will include hands-on activities, cybersecurity fundamentals, and presentations. The OC Regional CTF is for individuals that are new to cybersecurity and want to learn through competition. Leader boards will be displayed at these participating colleges; Coastline College, Irvine Valley College, Cypress College, and Long Beach City College.

All ​interested community members from Orange County ​are ​invited ​to ​attend ​the events. For more information, to sign-up for a workshop or event, please use the following link: http://bit.ly/CTE-OC2019 You may also contact Dr. Brandon Brown at bbrown118@coastline.edu.

About Coastline College:

Coastline College is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. For eight consecutive years, Coastline College has been selected as one of the top 150 colleges by The Aspen Institute for Community College Excellence which is considered the most prestigious designation for community colleges. Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities.

Dawn Willson Coastline College - Marketing and Communications Director 7142416186 dwillson1@coastline.edu



